Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Gareth

England vs Belgium betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
09:47 · TUE March 26, 2024

Football betting tips: International friendly

1pt No bookings at 10/1 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: Channel 4

Home 4/5 | Draw 13/5 | Away 7/2

Neither England or Belgium netted in their last friendly game as they failed to beat Brazil and the Republic of Ireland respectively.

Belgium were fortunate to share the spoils in Dublin as the hosts squandered three ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) compared to the Red Devils zero. It was the first time Belgium had not found the net in 10 years.

Domenico Tedesco admitted he was “bored” but the return of all-time leading scorer Romelu Lukaku should perk up the Belgian boss. Lukaku missed the last game with a groin injury but has been given the green light to start at Wembley.

The Three Lions game with Brazil was played at a much sharper pace then Belgium’s but Gareth Southgate’s side had slack finishing to blame for the defeat.

England’s manager is expected to rotate on Tuesday and could hand full debuts to Jarrod Bowen and Ivan Toney.

What are the best bets?

At 10/1, NO BOOKINGS appeals at Wembley.

The most obvious explanation is that this game is a friendly. With nothing riding on the match it shouldn’t be competitive although it must be said that this was not the case against Brazil as 30 fouls were committed and two bookings were brandished.

Artur Manuel Soares Dias was the referee on Saturday though, a man who has dished out 20 cards in three games in the Euro’s qualification, so retribution should have been expected.

Sebastian Gishamer has the whistle on Tuesday, although the Austrian is pretty card happy, he didn’t dish any cards out in one of the five international friendlies he has taken charge of.

It is also worth noting this bet landed in Belgium’s last game and has also clicked in half of their last eight international friendlies.

BuildABet @ 23/1

  • Ivan Toney to score anytime
  • Romelu Lukaku to score anytime
  • Ezri Konsa 2+ fouls

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Konsa

An injury crisis at right back means Ezri Konsa, a centre back by trade, is expected to fill in at full back on Tuesday. Aston Villa’s defender maiden call up was in November and his debut was against Brazil where he committed two fouls. I expect him to rack up a similar tally on Tuesday as he opposes Jeremy Doku.

Team news

Jarrad Branthwaite, Bowen and Toney are expected to be handed their full debuts on Tuesday. They could replace John Stones, Ollie Watkins and Anthony Gordon.

It has also been confirmed that Declan Rice will captain the country on Tuesday as Harry Kane and Kyle Walker are both injured, the latter was substituted in the first half against Brazil.

Lukaku is back available for Belgium and should lead the line at the expense of Loïs Openda.

Roma’s frontman will be flanked by Jeremy Doku and Johan Bakayoko in attack.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Konsa, Branthwaite, Maguire, Gomez; Mainoo, Rice; Bowen, Maddison, Rashford; Toney

Belgium: Kaminski; Meunier, Faes, Theate, Deman; Tielemans, Onana, Vermeeren; Bakayoko, Lukaku, Doku

Odds correct at 1630 GMT (25/03/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo