England vs Belgium betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Neither England or Belgium netted in their last friendly game as they failed to beat Brazil and the Republic of Ireland respectively. Belgium were fortunate to share the spoils in Dublin as the hosts squandered three ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) compared to the Red Devils zero. It was the first time Belgium had not found the net in 10 years. Domenico Tedesco admitted he was “bored” but the return of all-time leading scorer Romelu Lukaku should perk up the Belgian boss. Lukaku missed the last game with a groin injury but has been given the green light to start at Wembley. The Three Lions game with Brazil was played at a much sharper pace then Belgium’s but Gareth Southgate’s side had slack finishing to blame for the defeat. England’s manager is expected to rotate on Tuesday and could hand full debuts to Jarrod Bowen and Ivan Toney.

What are the best bets? At 10/1, NO BOOKINGS appeals at Wembley. CLICK HERE to back no booking with Sky Bet The most obvious explanation is that this game is a friendly. With nothing riding on the match it shouldn’t be competitive although it must be said that this was not the case against Brazil as 30 fouls were committed and two bookings were brandished. Artur Manuel Soares Dias was the referee on Saturday though, a man who has dished out 20 cards in three games in the Euro’s qualification, so retribution should have been expected. Sebastian Gishamer has the whistle on Tuesday, although the Austrian is pretty card happy, he didn’t dish any cards out in one of the five international friendlies he has taken charge of. It is also worth noting this bet landed in Belgium’s last game and has also clicked in half of their last eight international friendlies.

An injury crisis at right back means Ezri Konsa, a centre back by trade, is expected to fill in at full back on Tuesday. Aston Villa’s defender maiden call up was in November and his debut was against Brazil where he committed two fouls. I expect him to rack up a similar tally on Tuesday as he opposes Jeremy Doku.

Team news Jarrad Branthwaite, Bowen and Toney are expected to be handed their full debuts on Tuesday. They could replace John Stones, Ollie Watkins and Anthony Gordon. It has also been confirmed that Declan Rice will captain the country on Tuesday as Harry Kane and Kyle Walker are both injured, the latter was substituted in the first half against Brazil.

Lukaku is back available for Belgium and should lead the line at the expense of Loïs Openda. Roma’s frontman will be flanked by Jeremy Doku and Johan Bakayoko in attack.

Predicted line-ups England: Pickford; Konsa, Branthwaite, Maguire, Gomez; Mainoo, Rice; Bowen, Maddison, Rashford; Toney Belgium: Kaminski; Meunier, Faes, Theate, Deman; Tielemans, Onana, Vermeeren; Bakayoko, Lukaku, Doku