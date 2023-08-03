They are overwhelming favourites to win this one and I'm certainly not betting against them, but it isn't an England player I'm backing in the anytime stakes - and here's why...

England look to finally have found their feet as they enter the knockout rounds Down Under, brushing aside China 6-1 in their final group game when only a point would have sufficed at kick-off. Sarina Wiegman, known for sticking to her guns with familiar personnel and a signature shape, threw us all a curveball last time out, opting for a back three that revolutionised the Lionesses.

If you watched any of the Women's Champions League last season, Spain's Liga F or indeed the WSL back in 2015 and 2016, you'll be acquainted with the workings of the Super Falcons' star forward. In case you're in the dark, here goes: 21 goals in 28 league games this season for Barcelona, 20 in 19 the season prior, two Champions League titles, 5 African Women's Footballer of the Year awards and a match-winning goal against Australia. That's what England are up against on Monday in Adelaide.

On looking at the markets for this game, I couldn't believe the odds that were available. Perhaps the bookmakers haven't been watching Liga F all that closely this season, or perhaps it's due to the fact Nigeria have drawn two blanks so far in Australia, but my first pick is ASISAT OSHOALA TO SCORE ANYTIME. A price of 11/2 is on offer and given her goal return for Barca, that is serious value.

Coach Randy Waldrum took a gamble in game two and left the ex-Liverpool and Arsenal forward on the bench, opting to throw her on in the second half in the hope Australia wouldn't be able to adapt to her pace and flair. He was proved right when Oshoala rounded the goalkeeper to score Nigeria's third in a 3-2 win - but doing the same against an England side who have finally shown they can find goals is hardly an option.

So don't be fooled by the fact she has scored only once at this World Cup; they can be disjointed at times when linking midfield and attack, but this is serious star quality we're talking about. I was commentating when she hit a hat-trick against Real Betis this February, bringing her tally to 14 goals in seven games, with three hat-tricks in four.

Don't get me wrong; England should win this one. Rachel Daly was able to get forward down the left in their new shape, with Katie Zelem slotting in well in midfield. Alessia Russo benefitted from better service and therefore even without the injured Kiera Walsh, England can certainly handle themselves.

Yes, they have conceded just once so far, and only from a Chinese penalty, but I rate Oshoala above even the talented Pernille Harder and that's why I'm tempted by ENGLAND TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE.

Again, I am wondering if the markets have been swayed by Nigeria's two goalless draws so far. This is now knockout football and the need to be clinical increases twofold.

In contrast to a punt on a Lionesses win in normal time, which brings next to no value at a 2/7 market price, a win and BTTS shout at 33/10 is a worthwhile option as Nigeria do have the capabilities to test Mary Earps' goal.