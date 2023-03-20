Sporting Life
Marcus Rashford has been stunning for Manchester United this season

England squad: Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope out

By Sporting Life
16:31 · MON March 20, 2023

Marcus Rashford, Nick Pope and Mason Mount have been withdrawn from the England squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, the Football Association has confirmed.

Fraser Forster has been called up as a replacement for the injured Pope but no further additions to the group are planned by manager Gareth Southgate.

In-form forward Rashford suffered a knock in Manchester United’s FA Cup victory over Fulham on Sunday, while Chelsea midfielder Mount is also to remain with his club for treatment.

Goalkeeper Pope reported an injury after Newcastle’s Premier League win at Nottingham Forest on Friday and will also not join up with the squad.

His absence means Tottenham’s former Southampton goalkeeper Forster, 35, returns to the international fold for the first time in a year and will have a chance to add to his six caps.

England face Italy in Naples on Thursday before hosting Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

FOOTBALL TIPS