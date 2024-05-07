Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton remains a 10/1 outsider to make England's Euro 2024 squad.
The 20-year-old has been a star for the south London club following his £18million switch from Sky Bet Championship side Blackburn in January.
Despite featuring in just 14 Premier League games, there have been calls for involvement in the Three Lions set-up already, with some pointing to Kobbie Mainoo's recent addition to the senior squad.
Wharton - a defensive-minded player in the middle of the pitch - has been a huge presence under both Roy Hodgson and new Palace boss Oliver Glasner.
He also put in a strong performance during Palace's 4-0 win over Manchester United on Monday night with England boss Gareth Southgate in attendance.
He's averaged 3.1 tackles per league appearance - that places him eighth among all players in England's top-flight.
Wharton's 1.3 interceptions per game also ranks him 12th among Premier League midfielders with ten or more games this season.
UEFA's recent announcement that nations will be allowed to take 26-man squads as opposed to 23 at this summer's tournament gives hope to those currently on the periphery of involvement.
West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse is 11/1 in the market with Mason Mount at 14/1 - both of those have been in Southgate's squads in recent years.
Odds correct at 1025 BST (07/05/24)
