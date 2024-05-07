Sporting Life
Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton

England Euro 2024 squad odds: Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton still 10/1 outsider

By Tom Carnduff
10:39 · TUE May 07, 2024

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton remains a 10/1 outsider to make England's Euro 2024 squad.

The 20-year-old has been a star for the south London club following his £18million switch from Sky Bet Championship side Blackburn in January.

Despite featuring in just 14 Premier League games, there have been calls for involvement in the Three Lions set-up already, with some pointing to Kobbie Mainoo's recent addition to the senior squad.

Wharton - a defensive-minded player in the middle of the pitch - has been a huge presence under both Roy Hodgson and new Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

He also put in a strong performance during Palace's 4-0 win over Manchester United on Monday night with England boss Gareth Southgate in attendance.

To make England Euro 2024 finals squad odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Kobbie Mainoo - 2/7
  • Eberechi Eze - 11/10
  • Harvey Elliott - 4/1
  • Kalvin Phillips - 4/1
  • Curtis Jones - 7/1
  • Adam Wharton - 10/1
Adam Wharton vs Kobbie Mainoo

He's averaged 3.1 tackles per league appearance - that places him eighth among all players in England's top-flight.

Wharton's 1.3 interceptions per game also ranks him 12th among Premier League midfielders with ten or more games this season.

UEFA's recent announcement that nations will be allowed to take 26-man squads as opposed to 23 at this summer's tournament gives hope to those currently on the periphery of involvement.

West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse is 11/1 in the market with Mason Mount at 14/1 - both of those have been in Southgate's squads in recent years.

Odds correct at 1025 BST (07/05/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

