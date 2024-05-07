The 20-year-old has been a star for the south London club following his £18million switch from Sky Bet Championship side Blackburn in January.

Despite featuring in just 14 Premier League games, there have been calls for involvement in the Three Lions set-up already, with some pointing to Kobbie Mainoo's recent addition to the senior squad.

Wharton - a defensive-minded player in the middle of the pitch - has been a huge presence under both Roy Hodgson and new Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

He also put in a strong performance during Palace's 4-0 win over Manchester United on Monday night with England boss Gareth Southgate in attendance.