Oxford's Kassam Stadium

EFL postponements hit double figures as cold snap affects fixture list

By Sporting Life
12:49 · SAT January 20, 2024

Saturday’s matches at Oxford, Notts County, Walsall and Harrogate have become the latest English Football League fixtures to be postponed due to freezing conditions.

The decisions take to 10 the number of games called off in the EFL this weekend.

Oxford were due to host Northampton in League One while, in League Two, the Magpies were taking on leaders Stockport, Walsall were facing Accrington and Harrogate were hosting Grimsby.

The matches were called off due to frozen pitches following inspections on Saturday morning. Sub-zero temperatures have been recorded across the UK throughout the week.

A statement from Oxford read: “Freezing conditions in Oxford this week left a frozen pitch at the Kassam Stadium despite the covers having been on and match referee Tom Kirk made a decision at 10am to call the game off.”

Harrogate wrote on their website: “We are disappointed to announce that this afternoon’s Sky Bet League Two match against Grimsby has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at The EnviroVent Stadium.”

It was a similar story in the midlands.

Notts County said in a statement: “Following persistently cold temperatures, which have fallen as low as -7C in Nottingham this week, the Meadow Lane playing surface is heavily frozen despite frost covers and heat lamps being used, as well as groundstaff working through the night.”

While a Walsall statement read: “Despite the best efforts of our grounds team, the referee has deemed the pitch to be unplayable.”

Six other games had already been postponed on Friday. They were, in League One, Cheltenham v Carlisle and Port Vale v Wycombe and, in League Two, AFC Wimbledon v Crawley, Bradford v Doncaster, Mansfield v Sutton and Swindon v Tranmere.

The game at Mansfield has been rearranged for next Tuesday.

