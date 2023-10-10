Eden Hazard announces retirement from football

Hazard scored 110 goals in 352 appearances for Chelsea after joining from Lille in 2012, winning two Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge before moving to the Spanish capital.

The Belgian international struggled with injuries after joining Real in 2019 and made just 76 appearances in four seasons before leaving in the summer.

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time,” Hazard wrote on Instagram.

“After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.

“I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.