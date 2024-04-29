Dortmund vs PSG betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 60/1 PSG to win

PSG 15+ total shots

Kylian Mbappe to score 2+ goals

These two sides are very familiar with eachother this season, having already played twice in the competition in the group stage. Both Dortmund and PSG made it past Spanish opposition in the last round, both scoring four in the second legs to advance past Atletico Madrid and Barcelona respectively. Luis Enrique's PSG are 4/9 to advance, and that isn't a surprise given the fact that they look to be getting better as the season progresses, that they have more quality in their squad, and that they can call upon arguably the best footballer on the planet right now - Kylian Mbappe. Dortmund will be a tough out though, especially in this home leg, where they are unbeaten in 10 Champions League matches. You feel as though BVB need to win this first leg to stand any chance of advancing.

What are the best bets? If that is the case then we should see Dortmund open up at times which will leave space for MBAPPE to exploit - not that he needs it mind - and while it may seem a simple bet, sometimes the simple way is the best way, and at 11/10 TO SCORE ANYTIME he simply has to be backed. Put simply, the bloke is ridiculous. You may say 'he plays in a farmers league' but there is no denying just how good he is. This season he has scored 34 goals in 38 Champions League and Ligue 1 appearances, or 1.03 goals per 90 minutes, finding the net eight times in the UCL.

Over that span he has averaged 0.83 xG per 90 minutes, highlighting how many good chances he gets on the end of on a regular basis, and he had plenty of joy against Dortmund in the two group games. He scored in Les Parisiens 2-0 win in France, where PSG accumulated 2.44 xG and he accounted for 1.17 of that, while he was on the end of 0.51 xG worth of chances in the 1-1 draw in Germany in which his side generated 2.86 xG. Those figures tell us that PSG have no issues creating against Dortmund, while it has to be mentioned that BVB post the worst xG per game in the competitions of teams who made it out of the groups (1.80), and so we can profit with Mbappe. I can see this game going the same way as the previous two; Dortmund ceding possession and PSG dominating the shot count. They won the shot count 17-14 in the first meeting in Paris, and increased their domination to 18-10 in Germany.

So, it's worth backing PSG TO TAKE 14+ TOTAL SHOTS at 17/20. Remember, these are just shots, they don't need to be on target. They can go out for throw-ins for all we care. PSG have taken 169 shots in their 10 Champions League games this season, an average of 16.9 per game, while Dortmund have conceded 145 shots in their 10 for an average of 14.5. With BVB happy to sit back, we could see Enrique's side rack up the attempts just as they did in the two previous meetings this campaign. The market has Dortmund more likely to hit the required line than PSG and I just don't think that's an accurate reflection of this game will play out.

Team news Ramy Bensebaini and Sebastien Haller are out for Dortmund, but all of Ian Maatsen, Donyell Malen and Mats Hummels should feature despite having knocks. Niclas Fullkrug should lead the line, with on-loan Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and Karim Adeyemi starting on the flanks. PSG are still missing Presnel Kimpembe and Layvin Kurzawa, but Luis Enrique made wholesale changes at the weekend at the weekend resting most of his stars.. Kylian Mbappe will lead the line, and likely be joined by Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola.

Predicted line-ups Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Fullkrug PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Fabian Ruiz; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola; Mbappe