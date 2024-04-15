Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Atletico Madrid were gifted two goals in the first leg as blunders from Ian Maatsen and Mats Hummels saw Diego Simeone's side gain a comfortable lead at the halfway stage. Dortmund rallied late to reduce the deficit through Sebastian Haller before Julien Brandt struck the bar in stoppage time. Although Edin Terzic will be encouraged by his side's performance, he faces an uphill task making it to the Champions League semi-finals. Simeone and his experienced squad have been in this situation before, which goes a little way to explaining why they are 2/1 in the 1X2 but heavy favourites to reach the next round.

What are the best bets? Big game, an obliging referee and one side who can easily lose their temper, the circumstances in Germany are perfect for cards so I am touting three and combining them in a treble just in case. IAN MAATSEN loves to get stuck in, averaging 2.30 tackles a game on the continent. He’s also pretty cynical, notching up six cards for Dortmund in total, two in three Champions League appearances and four in 13 in the Bundesliga. The former Chelsea man was booked in the first leg and if he is carded once more and his side progresses, he’ll be suspended for the semi-final. Atleti are 2/5 to be in the final four though so I am happy to roll the dice on Maatsen TO BE SHOWN A CARD here. CLICK HERE to back Ian Maatsen to be shown a card with Sky Bet

CESAR AZPILICUETA is expected to return for the visitors having missed the weekend's game. The defender has notched up four cards in La Liga and the Champions League this term despite only playing a little over 1,200 minutes. His cards per 90 average (0.29) gives the 5/1 about him TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeal, especially considering some firms have the same bet at 9/4. The former Chelsea man will be opposing Donyell Malen, who has drawn ten cards from the wing in this competition. CLICK HERE to back Cesar Azpilicueta to be shown a card with Sky Bet NAHUEL MOLINA is the biggest price of the trio touted TO BE SHOWN A CARD The Argentine was sent off recently against Barcelona, taking him to six cards for the campaign. He could be in for a busy night opposing Maatsen and Jadon Sancho. CLICK HERE to back Nahuel Molina to be shown a card with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 95/1 Ian Maatsen to be shown a card

Cesar Azpilicueta to be shown a card

Nahuel Molina to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Slavko Vincic has the whistle in Dortmund, brandishing over four cards a game this season. With the stakes so high, combining the trio of Molina, Azpilicueta and Maatsen to all be carded appeals as they have racked up 16 cards between them in limited game time.

Team news Sancho was absent for his side's win over Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend with illness, the winger should return to the starting XI on Tuesday at the expense of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Ramy Bensebaini is expected to miss out with an injury and could be joined in the treatment room by Sebastian Haller. Donyell Malen and Julian Brandt are both pushing for starts for the hosts.

Atleti will be without Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar and Marcos Paulo. Simeone rotated heavily for Saturday’s win over Girona but the likes of Alvaro Morata, Axel Witsel and Azpilicueta are all expected to return to the XI in midweek.

Predicted line-ups Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Fullkrug, Malen. Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Azpilicueta; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.