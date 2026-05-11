If Arsenal do finally drag themselves over the line and win their first Premier League title in 22 years, there will be endless attempts to identify the defining image of the campaign.

Maybe it will be Eberechi Eze’s hat-trick against Tottenham. Maybe it will be Bukayo Saka scoring to see off Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Maybe it will simply be Mikel Arteta collapsing into a small emotional heap somewhere near the Emirates dugout. But the moment that may actually have won them the title arrived in east London on Sunday afternoon, hidden inside a game Arsenal probably should have controlled and almost catastrophically failed to. Mateus Fernandes was through. Clean through. The sort of chance that swings championships. The sort of chance where home fans are already halfway out of their seats before the shot is struck. And then David Raya produced a save that felt less like goalkeeping and more like a small act of political intervention.

The reaction told the story. Gary Neville immediately called it a “title-winning save”. Arteta hugged Raya at full-time like a man who knew exactly what had just happened. Arsenal eventually escaped with a 1-0 win over West Ham thanks to Leandro Trossard’s late goal and a VAR-assisted disallowed equaliser, but none of it matters without Raya’s intervention earlier in the game. Which brings us neatly to the strangest individual award decision of the season. Bruno Fernandes winning the FWA Footballer of the Year award is not outrageous. Manchester United’s captain has been magnificent in an otherwise deeply dysfunctional side and there is something undeniably romantic about a player dragging a malfunctioning superclub toward relevance almost through force of personality alone. But if there is an Arsenal player who can legitimately feel robbed, it is not Declan Rice. It is Raya.

What a save from David Raya! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8G0WRqzivb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2026

Rice has been superb, obviously. Arsenal’s midfield still bends to his rhythm, his athleticism remains absurd and he continues to play football with the aura of a man trying to personally repossess every loose ball in England. But the more interesting question is this: who has actually been Arsenal’s most important player over the course of the entire season? The answer is the goalkeeper. Partly because Arsenal’s title challenge has been built on defensive reliability bordering on obsession. Partly because Arteta’s system demands an absurd amount from his goalkeeper in possession. But mostly because Raya has spent nine months erasing the handful of moments that separate champions from nearly-men. That distinction matters. Rice dominates games. Raya rescues them.

David Raya has been a consistent performer for Arsenal this season

And there is still something oddly stubborn in football discourse when it comes to goalkeepers. We treat them as accessories to great teams rather than the engines of them. Outfield players are allowed to “win points”. Goalkeepers merely “keep teams in games”, which is essentially the same thing dressed up in language designed to make it sound less glamorous. But Arsenal are probably not about to win the league because they scored marginally more beautiful goals than Manchester City or Liverpool. They are about to win it because they concede almost nothing and because, when they do finally crack, Raya is there behind them. Sunday was merely the loudest example. There have been dozens of quieter ones. The reflex saves. The command of crosses. The increasingly absurd consistency in one-v-one situations. The distribution that allows Arsenal to bypass presses without descending into chaos. He has become one of those goalkeepers whose mere presence changes the emotional temperature of a match. Opponents know they must create more than one big chance against Arsenal because one probably will not be enough. That psychological advantage is enormous. The irony is that Raya still feels oddly underappreciated because his excellence has become routine. Just two season ago, Arsenal supporters spent the first half of the campaign litigating the Ramsdale-Raya debate like a civil war. That discussion vanished entirely because Raya has removed all ambiguity. He is simply one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Declan Rice (left) has been the focus for many people when it comes to individual awards

And unlike Rice, whose brilliance occasionally comes in spectacular bursts, Raya’s influence has been relentless. Week after week. Error-free performance after error-free performance. The sort of consistency that slowly becomes invisible because people stop noticing the absence of catastrophe. Until catastrophe nearly arrives. Then suddenly everyone notices again. The West Ham match was actually a strangely perfect microcosm of Arsenal’s season. Arteta tinkered unnecessarily, the midfield balance briefly collapsed, the game became stressful when it should have been comfortable and Raya ended up preserving order while everyone else flirted with self-destruction. Even the late VAR drama reinforced the point. The debate centred on whether West Ham’s disallowed equaliser should have stood, but the reason Arsenal were still alive for controversy to matter at all was because Raya had already produced the save of the match earlier. And perhaps that is the real issue with individual awards in football. Narrative almost always beats value.

Mikel Arteta has David Raya to thank at times this season

Fernandes has the narrative. Rice has the glamour. Bernardo Silva has the prestige. Raya merely has the tiny matter of being the foundational reason Arsenal are likely about to become champions. Goalkeepers rarely win these awards because their excellence feels preventative rather than expressive. Fans remember the player who scores the winner more vividly than the player who stopped the loser. But title races are often decided less by brilliance than by the refusal to collapse. Raya has embodied that refusal all season. Which is why, if Arsenal lift the trophy in a few weeks’ time, the image worth remembering may not be a celebration at all. It may just be a goalkeeper refusing to be beaten in east London and saving an entire season.