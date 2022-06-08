Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, but who is the Uruguayan striker and what can he bring to Liverpool?

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, but who is the Uruguayan striker and what can he bring to Liverpool? Nunez impressing for some time Benfica forward Darwin Nunez has been catching the eyes of scouts and Europe's elite since his days at Club Atletico Penarol in Uruguay. A move to Spanish side Almeria in the summer of 2019 saw him score 16 goals in the Segunda Division but he would move soon once again, this time to Benfica. After a season of settling into life in Portugal, Nunez has made great strides this term. Still only 22-years-old, Nunez already possesses a lot of the qualities necessary to be prolific at the top level.

This season, he scored 26 goals in the Primeira Liga from 24 starts and four substitute appearances, aiding Benfica's push to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He has displayed great potential in his debut season in the UEFA Champions League, scoring his first goal against Barcelona in an emphatic 3-0 win for Benfica. Klopp is a big fan Nunez also bagged two goals in two games against Liverpool, impressing Jurgen Klopp in particular. "He's an extremely good looking boy, eh? And a decent player as well. I knew before (we played them), but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Konate, physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish."

(🟢) NEW:



Darwin Nunez is Klopp’s number one target for this summer. The club has a huge decision to make.



[@MaddockMirror]



Trust the manager.



pic.twitter.com/hJvXfuWGt2 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) June 8, 2022

He clearly won the manager over, and it's no surprise as Nunez brings a great deal of intensity whenever he's on the pitch. His physicality and athleticism are evident in the way he is able to beat his marker in a shoulder-to-shoulder scenario and also pounce on open space in transition using his pace. All-round threat The Uruguayan's numbers paint an impressive picture as well.

This season, Nunez has averaged an xG/95 of 0.70, highlighting his ability to get on the end of good scoring chances regularly. Averaging close to four shots per 95 minutes, Nunez's ability to get shots away from various angles is a key factor in his game. Normally fielded in an attacking unit as opposed to a lone striker role, Nunez thrives when given the freedom to roam in the channels and utilise his pace to counter-attack. He is comfortable playing as a shadow striker and is less effective when asked to be a lone frontman. When given the ball to feet he is proficient at skipping past his marker around the penalty area before cutting inside for a pass or a shot, which points to his attacking intelligence.