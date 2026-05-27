Crystal Palace win Conference League as Jean-Philippe Mateta goal secures 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano

Mateta reacted quickest when Adam Wharton's potshot was parried, stabbing home from close range in the 51st minute.

Palace were rarely threatened thereafter, and came close to extending their advantage on several occasions, most notably when Yeremy Pino hit both posts with a free-kick shortly after Mateta's goal.

Victory means Oliver Glasner's two-and-a-half-year spell as Palace boss ends by making further history, 12 months on from shocking Manchester City in the FA Cup final to deliver the club's first major trophy.

Whoever succeeds the Austrian will have a big act to follow, but will at least now have the opportunity to lead the Eagles into the Europa League for the first time in their history, the competition Palace were originally supposed to contest before being demoted because of breaching rules over multi-club ownership.

Palace join Europa League winners Aston Villa as a Premier League club achieving European success this season.

On Saturday Arsenal have the chance to make it an English clean sweep when they face PSG in the final of the Champions League.