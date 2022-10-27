Having lost their Group E opener at home to the Spanish side, Erik ten Hag’s side won four straight matches to wrap up a top-two finish with a match to spare.

Diogo Dalot and substitute Marcus Rashford headers put United on course for that latest Europa League win, with returning Ronaldo wrapping up a 3-0 victory to the delight of the Old Trafford faithful.

The 37-year-old had looked set to be frustrated on Thursday as he made his first appearance since refusing to come on against Tottenham last week and sitting out Saturday’s trip to Chelsea as punishment.

Ronaldo was booked for booting the ball away after seeing a second-half effort disallowed after Rashford had added to Dalot’s first-half opener, but he would finally score his 701st club goal in the 81st minute.

This victory sets up a key clash in Spain next Thursday, when United will attempt to usurp current pool leaders Real Sociedad in a Group E showdown.

If United fail in that quest, they will have to play in a knockout round play-off against one of the third-ranked teams from the Champions League group phase.