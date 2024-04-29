Sporting Life
Omari

Coventry vs Ipswich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
20:06 · MON April 29, 2024

Football betting tips: Championship

1pt Omari Hutchinson to score anytime at 3/1 (Sky Bet)

BuildABet @ 35/1

  • Ipswich to win
  • Both teams to score in both halves
  • Omari Hutchinson to score anytime
Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 16/5 | Draw 3/1 | Away 3/4

Two weeks ago Coventry were a game away from the FA Cup final and had realistic ambitions of a top six finish, neither are possible anymore.

Despite a valiant come back against Manchester United, the Sky Blues lost on penalties at Wembley and things have unravelled since then.

A defeat against Hull and a stalemate with Blackburn condemns them to another season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Mark Robins side do have a say in the promotion race though as they host Ipswich on Tuesday.

The Tractor Boys are behind Leeds on goal difference but having played a game fewer they are the bookies favourite to go up with Leicester.

What are the best bets?

Ipswich led not once, not twice but three times at Hull on Saturday and were three minutes away from victory before the Tigers levelled up the game.

Tuesday’s clash gives them the chance to move into pole position for a Premier League return but given Kieran McKenna’s side have not won in four games, perhaps the task will be trickier then the visitors odds on price suggests.

Although points have been hard to come by of late, goals have not been. Six were scored on the east coast at the weekend, the second time this month an Ipswich game has featured at least five.

Omari

OMARI HUTCHINSON netted twice against Hull, his second brace of the season and his ninth goal in total.

The majority of his appearances have come from the bench but he has played every minute of Ipswich’s last seven games.

Clearly keen to keep his spot in a competitive squad, Hutchinson has adopted a shoot on sight approach. He had eight shots on Saturday and six the game before and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals here.

Team news

Robins will be without the suspended Liam Kitching who was sent off in the draw with Blackburn at the weekend. Ben Sheaf was absent at Ewood Park but should return at the base of midfield on Tuesday.

Callum O’Hare should expect a start as well. Despite an injury plaugued season the attacker lasted 86 minutes on Saturday.

As for the visitors, McKenna only has two absentees but is expected to shuffle his deck from the weekend with the likes of Harry Clarke, Jeremy Sarmiento and Kieffer Moore pushing for starts.

Predicted line-ups

Coventry: Collins; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Latibeaudiere, Bidwell; Sheaf, Eccles; O'Hare, Wright, Palmer; Simms

Ipswich: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson; Hirst

Odds correct at 1800 BST (29/04/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

