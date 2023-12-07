Coventry vs Birmingham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 4/6 | Draw 29/10 | Away 4/1

The weekend's Sky Bet Championship action commences in Coventry when Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham take on the Sky Blues. The hosts may be languishing in 17th, six points above the dotted line, but Mark Robins' side are in a false position.

According to the underlying data, they rank eighth for xG (29.5),ninth for ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) created and have conceded the 19th fewest xGA (21.6). The defeat against Ipswich in their last outing ended a run of three unbeaten for Coventry, having previously beaten Plymouth and Millwall.

What are the best bets? COVENTRY are on the up, and combine that with Birmingham topsy-turvy form and it is easy to get the hosts on side, backing them TO WIN appeals at the prices available. Rooney's stint at the Blues has gone as terribly as most were expecting. Seven games, five loses and one win. That solitary win came against basement boys Sheffield Wednesday, while they have also drawn with Rotherham who are the second worst side in the division.

BuildABet @ 15/2 Coventry to win

Matt Godden to score anytime

Krystian Bielik to be carded

Krystian Bielik tops his sides' charts for cards with six to his name, four of which have come in his last eight starts. Combining him to get a card with a home win and Coventry’s top goalscorer Matt Godden to score anytime, Coventry’s frontman has found the net six times in the league this season.

Team news Matt Godden started on the bench against Ipswich but should return upfront in the place of Haji Wright. Elsewhere, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto should also start on the right. As for the visitors, Rooney is without five players. The Blues boss is expected to make two changes with Cody Drameh and Jordan James both returning to the starting XI.

Predicted line-ups Coventry: Collins; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Sheaf, Eccles; Sakamoto, O'Hare, Wright; Godden. Birmingham: Ruddy; Drameh, Aiwu, Sanderson, Buchanan; Bielik, James; Miyoshi, Bacuna, Dembele; Stansfield.