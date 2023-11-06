Copenhagen vs Man Utd betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt FC Copenhagen to win at 16/5 (General)
0.5pts Kevin Diks 1+ shots on target at 5/1 (William Hill, Betway)
Roll up, roll up, get your tickets for the latest drawing of the 'Which Manchester United will turn up?' lottery.
The Red Devils' tally of eight wins and eight defeats from 16 games sums up the rollercoaster nature of their campaign so far - the question is, will they hurtle off the rails again in Denmark?
With group leaders Bayern Munich seemingly sauntering into the sunset thanks to three wins from three, this is a huge match that could go a long way in determining who claims the runners-up spot.
Both sides still have to face Bayern again and, while the Germans might ease off after inevitably sealing qualification, three points is really a must for each team at the Parken Stadium, given both sit behind Galatasaray as things stand.
The hosts are being somewhat disrespected in the outright markets, in this writer's humble opinion.
A fortunate 1-0 win at Fulham at the weekend only papered over the cracks and does not mask the fact Manchester United have been in disarray at several stages this season even though the campaign is in its relative infancy.
The Red Devils were lucky to have beaten Copenhagen in the reverse fixture two weeks ago (xG: 1.69-2.22), bailed out by Andre Onana's stoppage-time penalty save.
The Danish side can consider themselves very unfortunate not to have more than one point on the board in Group A.
They led 2-0 at Galatasaray before going down to 10 men and conceding two late goals, while Bayern needed an 83rd-minute winner to narrowly prevail in Denmark before that late Jordan Larsson penalty miss at Old Trafford.
The double chance was a consideration at evens but United are yet to draw a game this season - they either muddle through or chuck a shocker in and, at a juicy 16/5, it's worth a punt on the latter by taking COPENHAGEN TO WIN.
It's also worth adding Copenhagen defender KEVIN DIKS to the staking plan.
He's had five efforts on target in 12 games in the Danish Superliga this season. Copenhagen won 10 corners at Old Trafford and should earn set-piece opportunities against their flaky, if illustrious, visitors.
Prices of 5/1 on Diks to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET look generous. He doesn't score many but works the keeper more often than those odds imply.
CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet
Midfielder Lukas Lerager averages around 1.25 fouls per game in the Danish Superliga this season and 1.7 per game in the Champions League.
He incurred the referee's wrath twice in Copenhagen's previous UCL home game against Bayern - and could be drawn into a battle with the combative likes of Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay.
Score prediction: Copenhagen 1-0 Man Utd (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Former Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi missed Copenhagen's league game at the weekend with an undisclosed injury and could again be absent, while William Clem, David Khocholoava and Birger Melling are definitely out.
Rasmus Hojlund's brothers Oscar and Emil will hope to face their sibling after neither made the starting line-up for the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.
Manchester United have doubts over striker Marcus Rashford and the unwell Victor Lindelof, who both missed the win over Fulham, while Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez are among several longer-term absentees.
Antony could be dropped after a run of poor performances - with Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Hannibal Mejbri or Anthony Martial possible replacements - while Jonny Evans may make way for Raphael Varane at the heart of the United defence.
Copenhagen: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Lerager, O Hojlund, Goncalves; Larsson, Claesson, Achouri
Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Mount, Fernandes, Martial; Hojlund
Odds correct 1645 GMT (06/11/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.