Copenhagen vs Man Utd betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) is +20pts in profit for the 2023/24 season Roll up, roll up, get your tickets for the latest drawing of the 'Which Manchester United will turn up?' lottery. The Red Devils' tally of eight wins and eight defeats from 16 games sums up the rollercoaster nature of their campaign so far - the question is, will they hurtle off the rails again in Denmark?

With group leaders Bayern Munich seemingly sauntering into the sunset thanks to three wins from three, this is a huge match that could go a long way in determining who claims the runners-up spot. Both sides still have to face Bayern again and, while the Germans might ease off after inevitably sealing qualification, three points is really a must for each team at the Parken Stadium, given both sit behind Galatasaray as things stand.

What are the best bets? The hosts are being somewhat disrespected in the outright markets, in this writer's humble opinion. A fortunate 1-0 win at Fulham at the weekend only papered over the cracks and does not mask the fact Manchester United have been in disarray at several stages this season even though the campaign is in its relative infancy. The Red Devils were lucky to have beaten Copenhagen in the reverse fixture two weeks ago (xG: 1.69-2.22), bailed out by Andre Onana's stoppage-time penalty save.

The Danish side can consider themselves very unfortunate not to have more than one point on the board in Group A. They led 2-0 at Galatasaray before going down to 10 men and conceding two late goals, while Bayern needed an 83rd-minute winner to narrowly prevail in Denmark before that late Jordan Larsson penalty miss at Old Trafford. The double chance was a consideration at evens but United are yet to draw a game this season - they either muddle through or chuck a shocker in and, at a juicy 16/5, it's worth a punt on the latter by taking COPENHAGEN TO WIN. CLICK HERE to back Copenhagen with Sky Bet It's also worth adding Copenhagen defender KEVIN DIKS to the staking plan. He's had five efforts on target in 12 games in the Danish Superliga this season. Copenhagen won 10 corners at Old Trafford and should earn set-piece opportunities against their flaky, if illustrious, visitors. Prices of 5/1 on Diks to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET look generous. He doesn't score many but works the keeper more often than those odds imply. CLICK HERE to back Diks to have 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet

BuildABet @40/1 Copenhagen to win

Diks 1+ shots on target

Lukas Lerager 2+ fouls CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Midfielder Lukas Lerager averages around 1.25 fouls per game in the Danish Superliga this season and 1.7 per game in the Champions League. He incurred the referee's wrath twice in Copenhagen's previous UCL home game against Bayern - and could be drawn into a battle with the combative likes of Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay. Score prediction: Copenhagen 1-0 Man Utd (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Team news Former Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi missed Copenhagen's league game at the weekend with an undisclosed injury and could again be absent, while William Clem, David Khocholoava and Birger Melling are definitely out. Rasmus Hojlund's brothers Oscar and Emil will hope to face their sibling after neither made the starting line-up for the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have doubts over striker Marcus Rashford and the unwell Victor Lindelof, who both missed the win over Fulham, while Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez are among several longer-term absentees. Antony could be dropped after a run of poor performances - with Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Hannibal Mejbri or Anthony Martial possible replacements - while Jonny Evans may make way for Raphael Varane at the heart of the United defence.

Predicted line-ups Copenhagen: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Lerager, O Hojlund, Goncalves; Larsson, Claesson, Achouri Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Mount, Fernandes, Martial; Hojlund

Match facts FC Copenhagen’s first ever UEFA Champions League victory was a 1-0 home win against Manchester United on MD4 in the 2006-07 edition.

Manchester United have won seven of their 10 meetings with Danish sides in all European competition (D1 L2), though both defeats have come in their last three such away games.

FC Copenhagen are winless in their last 10 meetings with English sides in all European competition (D4 L6), failing to score in any of their last eight such games.

Manchester United have only won one of their last seven away games in the UEFA Champions League (D2 L4), with that one victory coming at Villarreal in November 2021 under Michael Carrick.

FC Copenhagen are winless in their last six home games in the UEFA Champions League, although five of those matches have ended in draws (W1). Indeed, only five combined goals have been scored across these six matches (two for, three against), with four of them ending as 0-0 draws.

Copenhagen are without a win in their last nine UEFA Champions League matches (D4 L5). They’ve lost the last two in a row but have never lost three consecutive matches in the competition before.

Manchester United lost their first UEFA Champions League away game under Erik ten Hag (v Bayern Munich on MD1), while the Dutch manager has never previously lost consecutive away matches in the competition. In fact, he’s already lost as many Champions League away games in charge of the Red Devils (1) as he did in 16 in charge of previous club Ajax (W10 D5 L1).

Manchester United have faced a penalty in all three of their UEFA Champions League matches this season and could become the first team on record (2003-04 onwards) to give away a penalty in each of their opening four matches in a campaign.

Marcus Rashford hasn’t scored in any of his last seven appearances for Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, with his last strike coming in October 2021 v Atalanta. If he plays and fails to find the net in this game, it will be his longest run of appearances without scoring in the competition (also a run of seven between February-November 2018).