Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Copenhagen vs Man Utd betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Michael Beardmore
16:51 · MON November 06, 2023

Football betting tips: Champions League

1pt FC Copenhagen to win at 16/5 (General)

0.5pts Kevin Diks 1+ shots on target at 5/1 (William Hill, Betway)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 16/5 | Draw 14/5 | Away 4/5

Roll up, roll up, get your tickets for the latest drawing of the 'Which Manchester United will turn up?' lottery.

The Red Devils' tally of eight wins and eight defeats from 16 games sums up the rollercoaster nature of their campaign so far - the question is, will they hurtle off the rails again in Denmark?

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

With group leaders Bayern Munich seemingly sauntering into the sunset thanks to three wins from three, this is a huge match that could go a long way in determining who claims the runners-up spot.

Both sides still have to face Bayern again and, while the Germans might ease off after inevitably sealing qualification, three points is really a must for each team at the Parken Stadium, given both sit behind Galatasaray as things stand.

What are the best bets?

The hosts are being somewhat disrespected in the outright markets, in this writer's humble opinion.

A fortunate 1-0 win at Fulham at the weekend only papered over the cracks and does not mask the fact Manchester United have been in disarray at several stages this season even though the campaign is in its relative infancy.

The Red Devils were lucky to have beaten Copenhagen in the reverse fixture two weeks ago (xG: 1.69-2.22), bailed out by Andre Onana's stoppage-time penalty save.

Match momentum chart - Manchester United v Copenhagen

The Danish side can consider themselves very unfortunate not to have more than one point on the board in Group A.

They led 2-0 at Galatasaray before going down to 10 men and conceding two late goals, while Bayern needed an 83rd-minute winner to narrowly prevail in Denmark before that late Jordan Larsson penalty miss at Old Trafford.

The double chance was a consideration at evens but United are yet to draw a game this season - they either muddle through or chuck a shocker in and, at a juicy 16/5, it's worth a punt on the latter by taking COPENHAGEN TO WIN.

It's also worth adding Copenhagen defender KEVIN DIKS to the staking plan.

He's had five efforts on target in 12 games in the Danish Superliga this season. Copenhagen won 10 corners at Old Trafford and should earn set-piece opportunities against their flaky, if illustrious, visitors.

Prices of 5/1 on Diks to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET look generous. He doesn't score many but works the keeper more often than those odds imply.

BuildABet @40/1

  • Copenhagen to win
  • Diks 1+ shots on target
  • Lukas Lerager 2+ fouls

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Midfielder Lukas Lerager averages around 1.25 fouls per game in the Danish Superliga this season and 1.7 per game in the Champions League.

He incurred the referee's wrath twice in Copenhagen's previous UCL home game against Bayern - and could be drawn into a battle with the combative likes of Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay.

Score prediction: Copenhagen 1-0 Man Utd (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Team news

Former Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi missed Copenhagen's league game at the weekend with an undisclosed injury and could again be absent, while William Clem, David Khocholoava and Birger Melling are definitely out.

Rasmus Hojlund's brothers Oscar and Emil will hope to face their sibling after neither made the starting line-up for the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United have doubts over striker Marcus Rashford and the unwell Victor Lindelof, who both missed the win over Fulham, while Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez are among several longer-term absentees.

Antony could be dropped after a run of poor performances - with Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Hannibal Mejbri or Anthony Martial possible replacements - while Jonny Evans may make way for Raphael Varane at the heart of the United defence.

Predicted line-ups

Copenhagen: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Lerager, O Hojlund, Goncalves; Larsson, Claesson, Achouri

Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Mount, Fernandes, Martial; Hojlund

Match facts

  • FC Copenhagen’s first ever UEFA Champions League victory was a 1-0 home win against Manchester United on MD4 in the 2006-07 edition.
  • Manchester United have won seven of their 10 meetings with Danish sides in all European competition (D1 L2), though both defeats have come in their last three such away games.
  • FC Copenhagen are winless in their last 10 meetings with English sides in all European competition (D4 L6), failing to score in any of their last eight such games.
  • Manchester United have only won one of their last seven away games in the UEFA Champions League (D2 L4), with that one victory coming at Villarreal in November 2021 under Michael Carrick.
  • FC Copenhagen are winless in their last six home games in the UEFA Champions League, although five of those matches have ended in draws (W1). Indeed, only five combined goals have been scored across these six matches (two for, three against), with four of them ending as 0-0 draws.
  • Copenhagen are without a win in their last nine UEFA Champions League matches (D4 L5). They’ve lost the last two in a row but have never lost three consecutive matches in the competition before.
  • Manchester United lost their first UEFA Champions League away game under Erik ten Hag (v Bayern Munich on MD1), while the Dutch manager has never previously lost consecutive away matches in the competition. In fact, he’s already lost as many Champions League away games in charge of the Red Devils (1) as he did in 16 in charge of previous club Ajax (W10 D5 L1).
  • Manchester United have faced a penalty in all three of their UEFA Champions League matches this season and could become the first team on record (2003-04 onwards) to give away a penalty in each of their opening four matches in a campaign.
  • Marcus Rashford hasn’t scored in any of his last seven appearances for Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, with his last strike coming in October 2021 v Atalanta. If he plays and fails to find the net in this game, it will be his longest run of appearances without scoring in the competition (also a run of seven between February-November 2018).
xG - xpected https://www.sportinglife.com/football/fixtures-results

Odds correct 1645 GMT (06/11/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS