Manchester City resumed their Champions League defence with a comfortable 3-1 win at FC Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Full match stats and xG shot map in our new and improved match centre Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva netted either side of an unexpected Magnus Mattson equaliser as City dominated a last-16 first leg they could have won far more convincingly. Pep Guardiola’s side dominated in every aspect at the Danish capital’s famously atmospheric Parken Stadium and Phil Foden completed a deserved success late on.

Not level for long...



A slice of luck in the build-up, but Man City lead again through Bernardo Silva 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/JDuydieaID — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 13, 2024

With close to 80 per cent possession, the holders were hardly troubled and will be confident of wrapping up a place in the quarter-finals when the sides meet again in Manchester in three weeks. The only real downside for City was the loss of Jack Grealish through injury in the first half.