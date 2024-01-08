Conor Gallagher next club odds: Tottenham favs to sign Chelsea captain

Tottenham are evens to sign Conor Gallagher from London rivals Chelsea this month, despite him being made captain by Mauricio Pochettino earlier this season.
Gallagher has made 69 appearances for the Blues since making his debut in 2019, spending time on loan at Charlton, Swansea, West Brom and Crystal Palace.
The England midfielder, 23, reportedly came close to joining Everton 12 months ago shortly after Sean Dyche had been appointed at Goodison.
And while he has managed to secure a regular place in midfield at Stamford Bridge since then, he is yet to sign a contract extension with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025.
Odds correct 1600 GMT (08/01/24)
When asked about the situation recently, Pochettino was guarded in his answers.
"I think we need to talk about many many things. I think it's clear that Conor still has a one-and-a-half-year contract with us," said the Spurs boss.
"That is like all the players in other clubs, you arrive at this point, always about to talk, to take some decisions for the future.
"Of course, it is going to be between the club and the player. But in the moment nothing to announce, nothing to say. The club is happy with him. He is happy here I think at the moment."
