Conor Gallagher next club odds: Tottenham favs to sign Chelsea captain

Tottenham are evens to sign Conor Gallagher from London rivals Chelsea this month, despite him being made captain by Mauricio Pochettino earlier this season.

Gallagher has made 69 appearances for the Blues since making his debut in 2019, spending time on loan at Charlton, Swansea, West Brom and Crystal Palace. The England midfielder, 23, reportedly came close to joining Everton 12 months ago shortly after Sean Dyche had been appointed at Goodison. And while he has managed to secure a regular place in midfield at Stamford Bridge since then, he is yet to sign a contract extension with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025.

Odds to sign Conor Gallagher before February 3 (via Sky Bet) Tottenham - 1/1

Newcastle - 20/1

West Ham - 25/1

Crystal Palace - 33/1 Odds correct 1600 GMT (08/01/24)