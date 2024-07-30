Conor Gallagher next club odds: Atletico Madrid odds-on favourites

Atletico Madrid are the odds-on 4/9 favourites to complete the signing of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.
Reports emerged on Tuesday stating that the two club were in direct talks for the England international.
Any deal is likely to cost around £35million, although it's claimed that Gallagher was towards the top of the Spanish side's summer recruitment list.
The 24-year-old has made 95 appearances for Chelsea since his debut in 2022, scoring ten goals and assisting the same amount.
He has also earned 18 caps for the Three Lions and featured in five of their seven games at Euro 2024, where they were beaten in the final by Spain.
*market is 'to sign for before 3rd September 2024'
Odds correct at 1030 BST (30/07/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.