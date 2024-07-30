Conor Gallagher next club odds: Atletico Madrid odds-on favourites

Reports emerged on Tuesday stating that the two club were in direct talks for the England international.

Any deal is likely to cost around £35million, although it's claimed that Gallagher was towards the top of the Spanish side's summer recruitment list.

The 24-year-old has made 95 appearances for Chelsea since his debut in 2022, scoring ten goals and assisting the same amount.

He has also earned 18 caps for the Three Lions and featured in five of their seven games at Euro 2024, where they were beaten in the final by Spain.