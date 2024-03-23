Chesterfield make EFL return after winning National League title

Chesterfield secured their return to the Sky Bet EFL after winning the National League title with a 3-0 victory over Boreham Wood on Saturday.

The Spireites sit 21 points clear of Barnet in the table, enough to secure the one automatic promotion spot with five games of the season remaining. Paul Cook's side could have been promoted at Halifax in midweek, but a 4-2 defeat kept the champagne on ice for a bit longer.

In front of the television cameras and a packed home crowd, they would ensure the wait was brought to an end. A point was required to grab top spot. Captain Jamie Grimes' scored the goal that set them on their way, a close range header from a corner in the first-half. That was followed by Liam Mandeville tapping in just seconds after the restart.

Grimes then grabbed his second and Chesterfield's third as the game entered the final 20 minutes - meeting the ball at the back post to convert from less than a yard out.

Spireites' six-year exile is over It means that Chesterfield's six-season spell in non-league has come to an end. They featured in the play-offs in 2020/21, 21/22 and 22/23, with Notts County responsible for denying them on two of those occasions. Solihull Moors - who were beaten in the final - halted them in the semi-finals in 2022. But with the Magpies and last season's champions Wrexham out of the way, Chesterfield seized upon the opportunity to go for the title this time around. The 100 goals scored is the most, by far, of any side in England's top five tiers, with an unbeaten home campaign so far seeing them find the net at least three times in 14 of their 21 outings.

