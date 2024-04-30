Chelsea vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 25/1 Chelsea to score 2+ goals

Tottenham to score 2+ goals

Cole Palmer to score a brace

James Maddison to score anytime

As well as Europa League and Europa Conference League matches taking place on Thursday night, we have what should be an enthralling Premier League tie at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea take on Tottenham. Both have plenty to play for in terms of league finish, but more importantly there is pride at play, and after the full-blooded affair in the first meeting which saw eight yellows and two reds, goals and cards should be on the menu. Spurs do probably need to win out if they are to finish fourth, while Chelsea are still well in the hunt for sixth spot which would bring European football.

What are the best bets? I'd be shocked if we don't see a high-scoring game here. We have two of the chief protagonists this season when it comes to goals going head to head, as both sides play in an all-out-attack manner which leaves them extremely vulnerable defensively. Over 3.5 goals is as short as 4/5 here, with the Asian line set at Over 3.75, and it's very easy to understand why. Chelsea's last 10 matches in all competitions have averaged 4.6 goals per game - that includes a 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final - while Spurs' last 10 have seen 3.5 goals per game.

Overall this season, Chelsea's league games have seen an average of 3.7 goals and 3.74 xG per game, with Spurs' at 3.6 goals and 3.67 xG per game. The over line does look value but I want to get creative here given this is a big match for both sides, with both needing to win. Spurs need to put the pressure on Aston Villa for fourth spot, while Chelsea are still in with a chance of European qualification themselves. So, I think backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 2+ GOALS is a creative way to boost the price of the over, with it available at 17/10. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet Across Chelsea's last seven home games in all competitions, this bet has landed six times. That run saw Wolves, Leeds, Newcastle, Leicester, Burnley and Manchester United all find the net multiple times at Stamford Bridge.

As for Spurs, this bet has landed in seven of their 16 away league games this season, with Ange Postecoglou's side scoring multiple times on the road in 11 of those contests. Spurs underlying process on their travels is concerning, and is probably the reason they will miss out on the top four, it but does highlight their open and goal laden nature, averaging 1.56 xGF and 1.92 xGA per game. With goals expected, we have to see if there is any value in the goalscorer markets, and while it may be the obvious play, COLE PALMER's 8/5 price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks huge given the season he's having. CLICK HERE to back Cole Palmer to score anytime with Sky Bet With 20 goals this season, averaging 0.63 xG per 90 and the goal expectancy incredibly high for this match, I expected to see odds closer to even money. Some firms do go as short as 8/11 for him to find the net here.

Across his last nine home starts in all competitions he has scored 15 goals, with this bet landing in eight of those contests. In that span he has averaged 1.08 xG per 90, which is utterly insane. Granted his goals and xG numbers are bolstered by penalties, but the fact he is the penalty taker at Chelsea is a huge plus for this bet.

Team news Thiago Silva picked up an injury at the weekend, joining Chelsea's long list of absentees. Reece James and Malo Gusto both remain out, meaning either Trevoh Chalobah will continue at right back or Alfie Gilchrist will come in. Ben Chilwell is still out so Marc Cucurella will continue at left back. Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling are also unavailable, while Christopher Nkunku and Levi Colwill could feature if they pass late fitness tests.

As for Spurs, Timo Werner will miss this game against his former employers after picking up an injury in the north London derby, with Destiny Udogie also out for this. Oliver Skipp is back though and should make the squad. Ange Postecoglou could make some changes in midfield with both Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma coming in after starting on the bench at the weekend.

Predicted line-ups Chelsea: Petrovic; Chalobah, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson. Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.