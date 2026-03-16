Chelsea vs PSG tips, predictions, best bets and Champions League preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1pt A red card in the match at 17/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt A red card each team at 66/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Agg: Chelsea 2-5 PSG Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT TV: TNT Sports 2 Live odds, form and stats

Luis Enrique has promised his side will try to score goals in the 2nd leg at Stamford Bridge, going on to explain that PSG will prepare for that match the same way they did in the first leg and try to win the game. Again. The Parisiens head to London with a three-goal cushion after winning the first leg 5-2 and although that flatters them a little based on the balance of play, they are very much expected to progress to the quarter-finals. PSG are generally 1/16, Chelsea are 9/1 but the Blues were by no means outclassed in the first leg.

Liam Rosenior’s side won the expected goals battle and were level heading into the final 16 minutes before they shot themselves in the foot. Pedro Neto pushed over a ball-boy, Filip Jorgensen dropped a clanger and an eight-minute brace from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it an almost impossible task for Chelsea, especially given their current form. They have won only four of their last 10 games and those wins have come against Wolves, Hull, Aston Villa and Wrexham. Barring Villa, that is Championship opposition or soon to be so. As was the case in Paris, ill-discipline and mistakes have marred the Blues' campaign. Maybe it’s the product of a young, bloated squad or it could be the constant changes in the dugout. Whatever the reason, given the magnitude of this second leg, the red card market is worth a look. When these sides met in the Club World Cup final, PSG had a man sent off. Since that fixture, Chelsea have been involved in 14 games that have seen a red card including three of their last six and a third of their European fixtures. Rosenior was quick to distance himself from this poor discipline and insisted on rectifying it but if anything it’s had the adverse effect.

Referee Slavko Vincic has dished out two red cards in eight European appearances, one of which came at the Bridge. He’s only sent four players off in 38 Champions League appearances across his career but given what's at stake here and Chelsea’s reputation, it could kick off on Tuesday. At the prices available, I am happy to take punts on A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and EACH TEAM TO GET A RED CARD. The latter has already won in a European game involving PSG this season.