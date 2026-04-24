The serious hamstring injury suffered by Estevao last weekend means Chelsea could be without six first-team players on Sunday, with Reece James, Jamie Gittens and Levi Colwill definitely sidelined, and Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer missing from the midweek trip to Brighton.

It does mean predicting their line-up is more straightforward. When under-23s boss Callum McFarlane took charge for Chelsea's trip to Manchester City in January MOISES CAICEDO was suspended. The Colombian has picked up 15 yellows and one red card for the Blues this season, with another sending-off in World Cup qualifying.

He has made OVER 1.5 FOULS 15 times this season, usually saving those more prolific performances for the biggest games.

Central-midfield partner ENZO FERNANDEZ scored a last-gasp equaliser at The Etihad four months ago and having recently returned from a two-match ban imposed by former boss Liam Rosenior for "unprofessional" media comments, he'll want to deliver a captain's performance.

His 11 CARDS puts him next on the list behind Caicedo in the Chelsea charts and it's worth backing him to be sanctioned at Wembley.

MARC CUCURELLA is another player who has been both in the headlines for the wrong reasons - after his barber leaked team news on social media - and was absent when McFarlane was last in charge. His 10 bookings (and one red) puts him third in the Blues' most-carded ranks.

But like Caicedo he is a regular when it comes to OVER 1.5 FOULS with the Spaniard landing this bet 20 times this season.

In the same market DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN is also worth backing. The Leeds striker has been a handful all campaign but recently has become even more of an offender, making 23 FOULS in his last 13 starts, committing OVER 1.5 in eight of those.