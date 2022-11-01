They suffered a first domestic defeat of the campaign on Saturday but Dinamo will take confidence from being the only side to beat Chelsea in the group stage. Still, they face a huge task here.

However, Dinamo need victory for a chance of entering the Europa League. The visitors would also then need Salzburg to lose in Milan to finish third in the group.

Chelsea are already guaranteed to finish in top spot of Group E so Graham Potter could give some fringe players a chance.

Chelsea come into this clash off the back of an embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Graham Potter’s former club Brighton, a match packed with emotional subplots.

Not only was he met with hostility from Albion fans, but former Brighton player Marc Cucurella appeared to snub the Chelsea staff when he was substituted.

This match will serve as a welcome break from pressure with the Blues already through as group winners.

Potter looks set to make changes and give game time to fringe players, which could give Dinamo encouragement as they go in search of a monumental win; the Purgeri have failed to take a point on foreign soil in four of their previous five Champions League group stages.

Remarkably, Chelsea's only clean sheets have been in both legs against AC Milan and recently they have allowed opponents to create high quality chances.

In their last five games the Blues have allowed an average of 6.2 shots on target per match. With the group wrapped up, a drop in intensity would be no surprise.

The visitors will create opportunities and have to get on the scoresheet, but even if the hosts field a weakened side, they ought to do likewise.

As such, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 19/20 seems the standout pick.