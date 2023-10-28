Chelsea 0-2 Brentford: Blues terrible home run continues

The Blues' home ground has provided no comforts whatsoever in 2023.

In the Premier League, Chelsea have played 18 times at Stamford Bridge, winning just three of them, with those victories coming against a Crystal Palace side on the verge of sacking Patrick Vieira, a Leeds team that went on to be relegated and a newly promoted Luton side.

Brentford's 2-0 win on Saturday means the Blues have lost eight of those 18 contests, with the Bees now contributing two of those themselves.

Thomas Frank's side were excellent on the day, with their defensive shape keeping their hosts at arms length, an all too familiar sight for Chelsea's home-going fans.