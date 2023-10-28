Chelsea 0-2 Brentford: Blues terrible home run continues

Brentford beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to add to their now shockingly bad home record this calendar year.
The Blues' home ground has provided no comforts whatsoever in 2023.
In the Premier League, Chelsea have played 18 times at Stamford Bridge, winning just three of them, with those victories coming against a Crystal Palace side on the verge of sacking Patrick Vieira, a Leeds team that went on to be relegated and a newly promoted Luton side.
Brentford's 2-0 win on Saturday means the Blues have lost eight of those 18 contests, with the Bees now contributing two of those themselves.
Thomas Frank's side were excellent on the day, with their defensive shape keeping their hosts at arms length, an all too familiar sight for Chelsea's home-going fans.
They have witnessed just 14 Chelsea league goals in 2023, drawing blanks on nine occasions.
The optimism and hope surrounding a surge up the table following successive wins and a draw with Arsenal have quickly dissipated, with the Blues overtaken in the standings by Brentford.
While Chelsea's next league game is against the league leaders Tottenham, the positive is that it comes away from Stamford Bridge.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.