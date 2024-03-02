Championship title race: Leicester lose third straight match, Ipswich and Southampton win, Leeds held

Leaders Leicester suffered a third successive Sky Bet Championship defeat as QPR boosted their survival hopes with a shock 2-1 success at the King Power Stadium.
Goals either side of half-time from Ilias Chair and substitute Sinclair Armstrong earned the relegation-threated visitors a third win on the spin.
Teenage defender Ben Nelson set up a tense finale by halving the deficit but the Foxes once again slipped up.
Leeds dropped to third after their quest for a 10th successive league win ended in a 1-1 West Yorkshire derby draw at 10-man Huddersfield.
Patrick Bamford’s second-half equaliser salvaged a point for the visitors following Michal Helik’s opener.
The relegation-threatened Terriers played half of the match a down after captain Jonathan Hogg was shown a second yellow card in first-half added time for swinging an arm at Junior Firpo.
Ipswich took advantage of the lunchtime result at the John Smith’s Stadium to seize the second automatic promotion spot thanks to a 2-0 victory at Plymouth.
Brendan Galloway’s 63rd-minute own goal broke the deadlock at Home Park before Kieffer Moore’s fifth goal in seven games sealed the Tractor Boys’ victory.
Substitute Joe Aribo hit a dramatic added-time winner as fourth-placed Southampton snatched a 4-3 win from a topsy-turvy clash with 10-man Birmingham.
Goals from Adam Armstrong, David Brooks and Che Adams saw Saints twice coming from behind to lead at St Andrews, overturning finishes from Koji Miyoshi and Jay Stansfield.
Juninho Bacuna looked to have earned the struggling Blues a point following the 62nd-minute dismissal of Dion Sanderson but Aribo pounced at the death.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.