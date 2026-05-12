Championship play-offs spygate: Middlesbrough 4/1 for promotion despite play-off loss to Southampton

Boro were beaten 2-1 after extra-time on Tuesday night by Southampton, a result that saw them lose their two-legged tie, but Kim Hellberg's side can still be backed at 5/1 to be promoted on the Betfair Exchange.

That's because of the possibility of Saints being thrown out of the Championship play-offs after allegedly spying on Boro ahead of the first leg at the Riverside.

An independent commission is set to deliberate on the charge that Saints spied on a Middlesbrough training session in the build-up to the semi-final, and the commission have stated that they are fully aware of the expediency needed for a verdict given the play-off final takes place on May 23 - Hull beat Millwall in the other semi-final.

It's possible that the commission decides Southampton are not guilty, in which case Tonda Eckert will lead his side out at Wembley for the second time this season after they narrowly lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals, but if found guilty, there is a whole range of possible punishments.

The only recent similar case in the EFL was back in 2019 when Leeds spied on a Derby training session.

Back then there were no specific rules or sanctions, with Leeds ultimately fined £200,000. That case led to the rules being changed, with it now expressly prohibited to observe or attempt to observe another club's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match (rule 127).

Crucially though, there is no set in stone punishment.

The commission has the power to impose whatever sanction they feel is appropriate given the evidence provided, ranging from dismissing all charges, a mere slap on the wrist, a fine, a sporting sanction that could be imposed at the start of next season, or the most extreme option which costs Southampton their place in the play-off final.