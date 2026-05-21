Tommy Watson's 95th-minute winner for Sunderland against Sheffield United 12 months ago meant last year's final was only the second time since 2012 that UNDER 2.5 GOALS has not landed, with the high stakes - and often high temperatures - usually leading to a low-risk encounter.

That pressure also tends to cause plenty of blood and thunder, with at least five players shown CARDS in 90 minutes in five of the last nine Championship play-off finals. Given the controversial build-up to this one, we should expect both teams to be even more fired up than usual.

Hometown hero HAYDEN HACKNEY is back fit to try and lead Middlesbrough to the Premier League and he won't hold back. The midfielder averages 1.85 tackles and 1.85 fouls committed per 90 this season and is a good candidate to collect a fifth card of the campaign.

Team-mate LUKE AYLING has been booked on more occasions (11) than any other Boro player this term and will be up against an opponent who also likes to get stuck in, with Hull striker OLI MCBURNIE being carded nine times on his way to finishing as the Championship's second highest scorer with 17 goals.