Championship opening day round up: Leeds held, Oxford win

Leeds opened the scoring through Pascal Struijk's penalty - a winning tip for our very own Tom Carnduff - but Portsmouth went into half-time with a 2-1 lead. Wilfried Gnonto levelled things after 46 minutes before Pompey retook the lead in the 92nd via a Callum Lang penalty. The Whites fought back and equalised in the 95th minute through Brendan Aaronson, and the American then went onto squander a glorious one-on-one opportunity in the 97th minute to give Daniel Farke's side the win.

League One play-off winners Oxford began their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over last season's play-off semi-finalists Norwich. Fellow semi-finalists West Brom got off to a better start by beating QPR 3-1 thanks to a Josh Maja hat-trick. Watford went 2-0 up at Millwall only for the Lions to pull it back to 2-2, though it was Tom Cleverley's Hornets who scored the decisive third goal in the 90th minute to snatch the three points. Sunderland were also winners on the road as they breezed past Cardiff 2-0. Stoke and Middlesbrough were 1-0 winners over Coventry and Swansea respectively, while Hull scored a late equaliser against Bristol City to deny the Robins - and Jimmy the Punt - the win.