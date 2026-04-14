Champions League tips: Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1.5pts Arsenal to win to nil at 7/5 (General) 0.5pt David Raya to be shown a card at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST TV: TNT Sports 1 Agg: 1-0 Live odds, form and stats

The dominant narrative is that Mikel Arteta must allow Arsenal to play with more freedom in pursuit of the glory the club has waited more than two decades for. While that may very well be true, and could in fact be the way the Spaniard chooses to go against City in a gargantuan top-flight clash on Sunday, this is a very different game. ARSENAL are a general 4/7 to beat Sporting in 90 minutes but 7/5 TO WIN TO NIL which feels like a sensible way to back them in a contest where Arteta's men will be dead set on giving nothing away. When fielding a full-strength team the Gunners have conceded only once in four home matches in the UCL this term, and that was against Bayern Munich. Across their five games at The Emirates they have allowed just 0.67 expected goals against (xGA) on average, with that number inflated by the 1.11 xG a second-string team allowed in a dead-rubber 3-2 win over Kairat in their final group-stage match. An Arsenal clean sheet can be backed at even money but with an air of uncertainty about the hosts I prefer the bigger odds to a smaller stake and am willing to back them to make it six Champions League home wins from six.