Champions League odds and betting tips: Who to back in last 16

Copenhagen (12/1) vs Man City (1/5) First leg - Tuesday, February 13

- Tuesday, February 13 Second leg - Wednesday, March 6 Reigning champions Manchester City got the kindest of draws in the last 16, getting to play the team every group winner wanted. That's no disrespect to Copenhagen, as they did advance ahead of Galatasaray and Manchester United, but they do look the weakest team remaining in the competition. I give the Danes a chance of getting a somewhat positive result in the first leg - and by positive I mean staying in the tie - but they could get blown out at the Etihad, as so many teams do. In terms of value, there is none on offer here, with Copenhagen still not big enough at 22/1 in places to entice me in. Selection - No bet

RB Leipzig (5/2) vs Real Madrid (2/7) First leg - Tuesday, February 13

- Tuesday, February 13 Second leg - Wednesday, March 6 Real Madrid are many people's favourites to win the Champions League, and that's unsurprising given their history in this competition, the manager in the dugout and the excellent blend of youth and experience. RB Leipzig are a strong home side and could well get a result in the first leg in Germany, especially with Madrid expected to be without key players - including Jude Bellingham - but they don't travel well, losing five of their last eight away games.

Carlo Ancelotti's La Liga leaders are on a 27 game unbeaten run (in 90 minutes), winning 21 of those, so have to be backed to get the better of a mediocre Leiozig team, though as Real are too short to back as a single at 1/3, I'm going to involve them in a double alongside PSG.

PSG (4/9) vs Real Sociedad (13/8) First leg - Wednesday, February 14

- Wednesday, February 14 Second leg - Tuesday, March 5 PSG are a polarising team, even more so without Neymar and Lionel Messi. I personally was expecting them to be in a better position at this stage under Luis Enrique's reign than they currently are, still showing signs of inconsistency, but I do have confidence they can get past Real Sociedad. Les Parisiens have immense quality and possess arguably the best player in the world - Kylian Mbappe - with the French champions comfortably the best team in their group on underlying data, being unfortunate to only finish second.

They averaged 2.27 xGF and 1.05 xGA per game in the so-called 'group of death' dominating in home games with an xG differential per game of +1.92 at the Parc des Princes. Real Sociedad are a decent side but have taken a backwards step after a stellar 22/23 campaign, with their underlying process in La Liga a very middling 1.35 xGF and 1.25 xGA per game. They are also one of the most intense pressing sides in Europe, which could be a negative against a team of PSG's ball-playing calibre. At 4/9, PSG as a single is probably a touch too short for many, but combining them with Real Madrid gives us a lovely even money double.

Lazio (11/2) vs Bayern Munich (1/10) First leg - Wednesday, February 14

- Wednesday, February 14 Second leg - Tuesday, March 5 Bayern Munich are in a bit of a mess. It's been nearly a year since Julian Nagelsmann was sacked and Thomas Tuchel was hired, and the Bavarians don't seem to have improved much at all. Their defeat at Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend was a simply shocking display, an incredibly negative approach in which they offered little in attack (0.56 xG), with Tuchel's tried and trusted back-five system just not good enough. They are now five points off the pace at the top of the Bundesliga.