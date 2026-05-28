The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal in Budapest on Saturday.
NUNO MENDES will be in for a tough evening against Bukayo Saka, with the Englishman in excellent foul drawing form. Mendes TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS appeals with Saka drawing 2.23 fouls per 90 across his last 16 starts for Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta could again choose to deploy MYLES LEWIS-SKELLY in midfield, and that makes his chance of COMMITTING 1+ FOUL extremely high given how illusive PSG's trio are. Lewis-Skelly has committed at least one foul in all of his last four appearances in midfield.
Arsenal's biggest threat on Saturday is likely to come from set-pieces, meaning GABRIEL 1+ TOTAL SHOT has to be backed. The Brazilian has averaged 0.83 shots per 90 across all competitions for both club and country this season.
OUSMANE DEMBELE has turned into a sharp-shooter under Luis Enrique, and has saved his best for the Champions League this season. The Ballon d'Or winner has registered at least 1+ SHOT ON TARGET in seven of his eight UCL starts this season.
PSG winger KVICHA KVARATSKHELIA is a foul-winning machine and can WIN 2+ FOULS on Saturday. In the Champions League the Georgian dribbler has drawn 2.41 fouls per 90, and he will be fed the ball at every opportunity in Budapest.
Odds correct at 13:00 BST (29/5/26)
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