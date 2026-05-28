NUNO MENDES will be in for a tough evening against Bukayo Saka, with the Englishman in excellent foul drawing form. Mendes TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS appeals with Saka drawing 2.23 fouls per 90 across his last 16 starts for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta could again choose to deploy MYLES LEWIS-SKELLY in midfield, and that makes his chance of COMMITTING 1+ FOUL extremely high given how illusive PSG's trio are. Lewis-Skelly has committed at least one foul in all of his last four appearances in midfield.

Arsenal's biggest threat on Saturday is likely to come from set-pieces, meaning GABRIEL 1+ TOTAL SHOT has to be backed. The Brazilian has averaged 0.83 shots per 90 across all competitions for both club and country this season.

OUSMANE DEMBELE has turned into a sharp-shooter under Luis Enrique, and has saved his best for the Champions League this season. The Ballon d'Or winner has registered at least 1+ SHOT ON TARGET in seven of his eight UCL starts this season.

PSG winger KVICHA KVARATSKHELIA is a foul-winning machine and can WIN 2+ FOULS on Saturday. In the Champions League the Georgian dribbler has drawn 2.41 fouls per 90, and he will be fed the ball at every opportunity in Budapest.