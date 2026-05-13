Celtic vs Hearts tips, predictions, best bets and Scottish Premiership title decider preview

Football betting tips: Scottish Premiership 2pts Hearts to score 2+ goals at 9/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 BST TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

So it comes down to this. It was always going to come down to this. The challenger against the undisputed heavyweight champion. Hearts have a couple of fingers on the Scottish Premiership title; Celtic with three based on the bookmakers' odds. The scenario is simple: Celtic win and they win the league, anything else and it's Hearts who end the Glasgow dominance which has lasted 41 years. We were seconds away from it virtually being Hearts' trophy before Kelechi Iheanacho netted a penalty on 90+9' in victory over Motherwell on Wednesday night. I'm not getting into the VAR discussion - it's been done, it's an achievement if you've managed to avoid it.

🍀 "Iconic scenes."



Kelechi Iheanacho scores a late penalty to snatch a HUGE win for Celtic at Motherwell! We're going to have a final day title decider - live on Sky Sports!



Motherwell vs Celtic & Hearts vs Falkirk reaction | Sky Sports Football now 📺 pic.twitter.com/zfEuiD69ZP — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 13, 2026

It's a dream scenario for any league's organiser. A winner-takes-all contest on final day, in a televised slot which doesn't have a clash with any major league. All eyes will be on Parkhead. You can save on helicopter costs an' all. It's the perfect end to what has been a remarkable season in Scotland's top-flight. Celtic and Rangers in occasional disarray; another side has seized the opportunity. People may look towards Celtic's status as the one who occupies the top seat to underplay their turnaround but they were eight points adrift following a 2-2 draw with Rangers on March 1. A run of nine wins from ten has put them in this position. Defensively though, they remain fragile, a team whose back line have conceded in 12 of their last 13 in the league.

Taking HEARTS TO SCORE 2+ GOALS is an intriguing bet at 2/1 and above. This is something they've achieved in all three games against Celtic this season. It's worth nothing that only one of those came when Martin O'Neill was at the helm yet they have shown throughout the season their ability to strike, even in defeat. Derek McInnes' side scored twice in both of their defeats away at Ibrox. In fact, in 11 meetings against the current top four, Hearts have scored at least two in nine. There's the potential of the game state playing its part in the bet too. Hearts taking the lead encourages Celtic forward and that presents counter attacking opportunities.

Hearts have shown they can score goals this season

This has been a winner in five of Hearts' previous six outings. While the pressure will be on them as the side leading the title race heading into the game, they have demonstrated their ability previously to deal with this crowd. Celtic may well end the day as champions but this defence particularly has been far from impressive compared to the club's usual high standards. It wouldn't be a huge surprise given certain games this season that Hearts net twice but fail to win the game either. I, weirdly, feel more comfortable taking this than the Hearts/Draw double chance as I don't feel like they'll set up to defend. Whether or not they are crowned champions remains to be seen, but Hearts won't leave wondering what could have been based on their approach.