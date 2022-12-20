Cardiff take on QPR in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Boxing Day, and George Gamble previews the clash, providing a best bet.

Football betting tips: Championship 2.5pts Under 2.5 Goals in Cardiff v QPR at 37/50 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Bluebirds have secured victory in just two of their last ten league outings and have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight of those. A Jimmy Dunne goal on the hour mark was enough to seal victory away at Preston last time out for QPR. That was their first win since late October and now they’ll be looking to build on that victory by securing all three points here. The hosts got their domestic campaign back underway with a 1-1 draw at home to bottom three outfit Blackpool last time out. It’ll be seen as a disappointing result considering it was a great opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the bottom three. They scored the opening goal, dominated possession and registered eight shots on target but were still unable to claim victory as Blackpool’s Gary Madine put the tangerines level on 67 minutes.

Becoming more resolute at the back has to be an area that boss, and former defender, Mark Hudson has identified for improvement. League matches at the Cardiff City Stadium have rarely been high-scoring affairs with Championship games at this venue averaging just 1.8 goals. Six of their seven home matches against sides that are currently in the top half have seen fewer than three goals in total and it looks likely that could ring true once again. The visitors claimed an important victory away at Preston last time out and it saw them move ahead of the Lilywhites in the league standings. Manager Neil Critchley is still learning about his squad but he’ll be hoping to make it two wins from two matches since taking charge when he oversees this clash. Points are vital for both sides and their respective targets for the season. However, it looks as though goals could be scarce in this meeting and a single goal could be decisive. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Nine of the 12 Championship matches to take place at this venue have seen UNDER 2.5 GOALS, meaning the 8/11 available on that being the outcome once again looks a standout selection.