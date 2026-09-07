Carabao Cup tips: Chelsea vs Leeds predictions, best bets & preview

Xabi Alonso named a very strong XI in the previous round as Chelsea beat League One club Luton 2-0. Given the Blues’ lack of European commitments we can expect him to do the same again, which should make for a superb early season cup tie.

Daniel Farke made a similar number of small changes for Leeds’ win at Nottingham Forest by the same scoreline, perhaps looking to last term’s playbook when a run to the FA Cup semi-finals helped provide the springboard for his team’s strong second half of the campaign and ultimate 14th-placed Premier League finish.

Leeds are unbeaten this season and have lost just twice in their last 16 games. One defeat warrants a giant asterisks given it was a final-day dead rubber at West Ham. The other was the aforementioned semi-final against Wednesday’s opponents, a loss Farke’s men will not have forgotten in a hurry.

Chelsea have been great to watch so far, scoring 10 goals scored in four matches. They've also conceded at least twice in all three league games.

It's hard to know whether Alonso will be more savvy in a knockout match but many of his team's defensive issues have been about personnel and organisation rather than tactics, including huge struggles dealing with set-pieces.

Arsenal caused chaos from them with only VAR denying Riccardo Calafiori an equaliser. All three Brighton goals came from dead-balls: two from throw-ins and a Joao Pedro own goal from a corner. Even Luton caused problems, having four attempts from inside the area following set-pieces.