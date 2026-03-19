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carabao cup bet builder this week's acca

Carabao Cup final tips: Arsenal vs Manchester City bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri March 20, 2026 · 3h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a 25/1 bet builder for Sunday's Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City.

CLICK HERE for our 25/1 bet builder!
CLICK HERE for our 25/1 bet builder!

BUKAYO SAKA has shown signs of returning to his threatening best lately, having four SHOTS ON TARGET against Leverkusen in midweek, including two headers. He hasn't featured much in domestic cups but is averaging a respective 1.17 and 2.40 shots on target per 90 in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

GABRIEL MAGALHAES (0.75 shots per 90 in PL and 1.25 in UCL) remains Arsenal's biggest set-piece threat and will fancy his chances of having 1+ SHOTS against an unreliable Manchester City defence.

ANTOINE SEMENYO has made a huge impact since joining City in January, scoring seven and assisting two goals in 16 appearances. He has had 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET in 10 of his 13 starts and in six of his last seven.

RUBEN DIAS has scored twice already for City this season and is having more attempts than usual lately, having 1+ SHOTS in 10 of his last 22 appearances when playing more than 45 minutes.

There have been OVER 3.5 CARDS (in 90 minutes) in seven of the last 11 Carabao Cup finals with an average of 4.73 and only one seeing fewer than three. Since Mikel Arteta became Arsenal manager eight of their 13 meetings with City have seen at least four cards, with an average of 4.46.

Odds correct at 12:00 GMT (20/3/26)

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