Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Jamie Vardy

Bristol City vs Leicester betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
15:04 · TUE March 26, 2024

Football betting tips: Good Friday

2pts Jamie Vardy to score anytime at 7/4 (bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 4/1 | Draw 14/5 | Away 4/6

Leicester went into the international break with a whimper.

The Foxes only took four points from a possible 15 domestically and whilst Chelsea were knocking them out of the FA Cup quarter-finals, Leeds knocked them off top spot in the Championship.

It means that only one point separates first to third in the second tier heading into Easter weekend, although Leicetser do have a game in hand.

Eight points above the drop and 14 off the play-offs, Bristol City look confined to another campaign in the division next season and with five defeats across their last six games, their season looks to be winding down.

What are the best bets?

JAMIE VARDY is showing no sign of slowing down.

The 37-year-old striker has fended off Patson Daka, Tom Cannon and Kelechi Iheanacho to emerge as Enzo Maresca’s first choice number nine.

The England international has netted 15 times in 28 appearances this term, impressive considering 14 of those appearances have come via the bench.

Jamie Vardy

In the Sky Bet Championship, Vardy has scored seven in his last seven appearances, starting his side's last two games against Sunderland and Hull and netting all three of their goals.

Despite not training in the run up to the Hull game, Vardy played and netted a brace and although an aggravated issue kept him out of the side for the Foxes next game, I think he will be fit for Friday.

With a goals per 9 average of 0.94, Vardy’s price of 7/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME is simply too big.

BuildABet @ 19/1

  • Leicester to win
  • Both teams to score
  • Jamie Vardy 2+ goals

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Six of Vardy’s goals this term have come in pairs as he has netted braces against Hull, Stoke and Watford. The fact the frontman is on penalties doesn’t hurt this angle either.

The Foxes form has flatlined recently, only winning one of their last five, and with Leeds knocking them off top spot before the intentional break, Maresca’s side have to get back to winning ways.

With them only keeping one clean sheet over that period, backing them to edge a goal laden affair appeals.

Team news

Liam Manning is without Rob Atkinson, Ayman Benarous and Sam Bell on Friday.

Joe Williams missed the game with West Brom before the international break but should start in central midfield. On the left, Scott Twine should also feature from the off.

As for the visitors, Callum Doyle is unavailable following his straight red card in the FA Cup against Chelsea.

Ricardo Pereira is also a doubt with a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss out on the Foxes last four games.

Vardy missed the trip to Stamford Bridge but Marasca said it was not a big issue so I wouldn't be surprised to see the veteran striker spearhead Leicester at Ashton Gate, especially as Patson Daka has been away with Malawi.

Predicted line-ups

Bristol City: O'Leary; McCrorie, Dickie, Vyner, Pring; Williams, Gardner-Hickman; Sykes, Knight, Twine; Conway

Leicester: Hermansen; Choudhury, Vestergaard, Faes, justin; Ndidi, WInks; Fatawu, Dewsbury-Hall, Mavididi, Vardy

Match facts

  • Bristol City have lost their last three league games against Leicester City, failing to score in each match while conceding seven times.
  • This is the first time Leicester will travel to Bristol City for a league match since January 2013 – the Foxes won 4-0 with Chris Wood netting a hat-trick that day.
  • Bristol City have only lost one of their last eight league games on Good Friday (W4 D3), losing 2-0 to Stoke in 2021, the first of three consecutive Good Friday games against the Potters between 2021 and 2023.
  • This is Leicester City’s first league game on Good Friday since 2013, when they lost 1-0 to Millwall. The Foxes haven’t won on Good Friday since 1973, when they beat Crystal Palace.
  • Leicester have played 45 previous league games on Good Friday and 42 of them have been away from home (93%) – their first was at home in 1896 and then between 1897 and 1973 they played 40 consecutive league games on Good Friday away from home.

Odds correct at 1230 GMT (26/03/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo