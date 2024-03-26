Bristol City vs Leicester betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Jamie Vardy to score anytime at 7/4 (bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power)
Leicester went into the international break with a whimper.
The Foxes only took four points from a possible 15 domestically and whilst Chelsea were knocking them out of the FA Cup quarter-finals, Leeds knocked them off top spot in the Championship.
It means that only one point separates first to third in the second tier heading into Easter weekend, although Leicetser do have a game in hand.
Eight points above the drop and 14 off the play-offs, Bristol City look confined to another campaign in the division next season and with five defeats across their last six games, their season looks to be winding down.
JAMIE VARDY is showing no sign of slowing down.
The 37-year-old striker has fended off Patson Daka, Tom Cannon and Kelechi Iheanacho to emerge as Enzo Maresca’s first choice number nine.
The England international has netted 15 times in 28 appearances this term, impressive considering 14 of those appearances have come via the bench.
In the Sky Bet Championship, Vardy has scored seven in his last seven appearances, starting his side's last two games against Sunderland and Hull and netting all three of their goals.
Despite not training in the run up to the Hull game, Vardy played and netted a brace and although an aggravated issue kept him out of the side for the Foxes next game, I think he will be fit for Friday.
With a goals per 9 average of 0.94, Vardy’s price of 7/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME is simply too big.
Six of Vardy’s goals this term have come in pairs as he has netted braces against Hull, Stoke and Watford. The fact the frontman is on penalties doesn’t hurt this angle either.
The Foxes form has flatlined recently, only winning one of their last five, and with Leeds knocking them off top spot before the intentional break, Maresca’s side have to get back to winning ways.
With them only keeping one clean sheet over that period, backing them to edge a goal laden affair appeals.
Liam Manning is without Rob Atkinson, Ayman Benarous and Sam Bell on Friday.
Joe Williams missed the game with West Brom before the international break but should start in central midfield. On the left, Scott Twine should also feature from the off.
As for the visitors, Callum Doyle is unavailable following his straight red card in the FA Cup against Chelsea.
Ricardo Pereira is also a doubt with a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss out on the Foxes last four games.
Vardy missed the trip to Stamford Bridge but Marasca said it was not a big issue so I wouldn't be surprised to see the veteran striker spearhead Leicester at Ashton Gate, especially as Patson Daka has been away with Malawi.
Bristol City: O'Leary; McCrorie, Dickie, Vyner, Pring; Williams, Gardner-Hickman; Sykes, Knight, Twine; Conway
Leicester: Hermansen; Choudhury, Vestergaard, Faes, justin; Ndidi, WInks; Fatawu, Dewsbury-Hall, Mavididi, Vardy
Odds correct at 1230 GMT (26/03/24)
