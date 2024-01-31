Bristol City vs Leeds tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The hosts sit in 13th but will be buoyed by the draw with high-flying Coventry on Tuesday. Liam Manning’s spell at the Robins is yet to gather any real momentum. It began with a stalemate at QPR in November and since then his side have drawn six of the following 16 games. Wins have been fleeting, a sting of three came in December, and Friday’s hosts haven’t really built on the momentum created by beating West Ham in the FA Cup drawing the subsequent three games. Nevertheless it is four unbeaten for Manning’s men. Victory for Leeds would see them leapfrog Ipswich into second spot. Daniel Farke’s side have not fared too well on the road this term though, losing (6) as many games as they have won.

What are the best bets? ILIA GRUEV has started the last three league games for Leeds and is expected to partner Glen Kamara for this trip to Bristol. The Bulgarian’s defensive output is average, completing one tackle and committing 0.8 fouls a game, so despite limited game time, he has done well to notch up three bookings. Gruev has played 500 Championship minutes this term, his three cards equalling a cards per 90 average of 0.54 which is why the 9/2 available for him TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals. Some firms have this as 2/1. CLICK HERE to back Ilia Gruev to be shown a card with Sky Bet Stephen Martin has the whistle, a referee who has brandished 54 cards in 10 second tier appearances this term.

BuildABet @ 33/1 Leeds to win

Both teams to score

Patrick Bamford to score anytime

Ilia Gruev to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Leeds have won their last four league games on the spin and having rotated in the FA Cup, Farke’s big hitters will be fresh for Friday. With the chance to go into second spot, backing them to get three points appeals here. Patrick Bamford is a confidence player and he appears full of it at the minute netting four times in his last five starts, including a worldie at Peterbrough.

Team news Scott Twine, Rob Atkinson, Kal Naismith and Mark Sykes are all sidelined with injuries. Despite no fresh injuries from the draw at Coventry in midweek, Liam Manning is expected to make two chances.

Leeds' manager Daniel Farke

The first could see Ross McCrorie replace Sam Bell at right wing back. Tommy Conway is also expected to return upfront replacing Nahki Wells, despite the latter netting on Tuesday. Unspringing, Daniel Farke shuffled his deck for the FA Cup clash with Plymouth. Archie Gray, Junior Firpo, Glen Kamara, Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford were all rested but are expected to return from the off on Friday.

Predicted line-ups Bristol City: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie; McCrorie, Williams, Gardner-Hickman, Pring; Knight, Mehmeti; Conway. Leeds: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; James, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford.

Match facts Bristol City have lost 14 of their last 17 league matches against Leeds United (W1 D2), their only win in this time coming in September 2016 under Lee Johnson.

Leeds have won their last three league visits to Ashton Gate against Bristol City, with this their first since the opening weekend of the 2019-20 season when they won 3-1 under Marcelo Bielsa.

Bristol City are unbeaten in their last five league matches played on Fridays (W3 D2) since losing 1-0 to Swansea City in August 2021.

Leeds United have won all four of their Championship matches in 2024, the first time since 1950 they’ve won their first four league games in a calendar year. The Whites last won five in a row in the league in July 2020 (6).

Patrick Bamford has scored four goals in six appearances in all competitions for Leeds in 2024 so far – he only scored six goals in 37 games in 2023. He’s also scored in both of his league appearances at Ashton Gate for the Whites (in March & August 2019).