Brighton vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Jake Osgathorpe is +65.51pts in profit for the 2023-24 football season

BuildABet @ 25/1 Brighton +1 handicap

Moises Caicedo to be carded

Julio Enciso to score from outside the box Click here to back with Sky Bet

Brighton haven't quite hit the highs of last season, but 23/24 has been a comfortable campaign for the Seagulls as they continue punch above their weight in the Premier League. Expectations were high after their Europa League qualification last term, but Roberto De Zerbi has done a decent job given his starting midfield was sold in the summer and he's been without two key attackers pretty much all season (Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March).

Chelsea are finishing with a flourish, and are in with a great chance of securing European football. If Manchester City beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final, then seventh would be enough for a Europa Conference League spot, though the Red Devils spring an upset then only sixth will do. They enter the final two matches level on points with sixth-placed Newcastle but have an inferior goal difference (by 10), and can't really afford any slip ups.

What are the best bets? Having said that though, I think they will slip up here, and I think BRIGHTON are a cracking bet to avoid defeat, with the 5/6 on offer in the DOUBLE CHANCE market making great appeal. CLICK HERE to back Brighton or Draw (double chance) with Sky Bet The price is huge, simply because the Seagulls have made the Amex a fortress. If we exclude their two hammerings against the two sides clearly streets clear of the rest this season (Arsenal and Manchester City), then their home record reads W8 D6 L1.

That sole 'non-elite-team' loss came against West Ham in their second home game of the season, so since then they have gone unbeaten against everyone bar the title challengers. Chelsea are nowhere near the levels of Arsenal and City, and while it could be argued that their recent levels have been similar to Aston Villa's and Spurs, it's worth remembering that Brighton beat both of those at the Amex in convincing fashion, especially the former in the most recent home match winning the xG battle 2.53 to 0.05. Add this to the fact that Chelsea have won just one of their last six away matches, and three of their last 13, conceding 2.27 xGA per game in that time and the Blues are easily opposed at the prices on Wednesday.

I also can't resist a punt on MOISES CAICEDO TO BE CARDED, with the former Brighton man set for a tricky evening back at his old stamping ground. CLICK HERE to back Moises Caicedo to be carded with Sky Bet The Chelsea midfielder has 10 yellows to his name already this season, an average of 0.33 cards per 90, and is set to be up against some tricky and dynamic Seagull attackers, in particular Julio Enciso and Ansu Fati. In the reverse game he was fortunate to avoid a card, committing three fouls, and he could be in for a somewhat hostile reception given he nearly upset the Brighton applecart in January 2023 after being very unhappy about not being allowed to leave the club. 29/10 looks big, he's 6/4 in placees.

Team news Joel Veltman came off with a knock at the weekend, as did Julio Enciso, though both are expected to be fit to start here, but Joao Pedro is out after suffering an an ankle injury in training. Chelsea captain Reece James made a late cameo against Nottingham Forest as he made his comeback from injury, as did Malo Gusto. Gusto should start here as he is seemingly ahead of James in terms of fitness, and while Axel Disasi is fit, Trevoh Chalobah's form could see him keep his place at the back for the Blues.

Predicted line-up Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Igor; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Enciso, Fati; Welbeck Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson