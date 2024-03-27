Brentford vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

0.5pts Frank Onyeka to be shown a card at 13/5 (bet365)
Brentford’s defeat against Burnley two weeks ago means they have only taken four points from the last 27 on offer.
This slack form has seen the Bee’s slump to within five points of the drop zone and with only one win at the Gtech Community Stadium this season, things may get worse.
Manchester United salvaged their season in the most dramatic fashion before the international break beating Liverpool 4-3 in the last minute of extra time.
Six points off the Champions League spots and in the right side of the FA Cup semi-final draw, the Red Devils will return from the international break with renewed vigour and maybe harbouring hopes of a top four finish.
Despite playing over 1,000 minutes less than Christian Norgaard, FRANK ONYEKA is the Bees joint most carded player this term (8).
Completing 2.77 tackles per 90, the midfielder clearly loves to get stuck in but the issue is he is also committing almost two fouls a game.
Five of Onyeka’s cards have come in his most recent nine appearances and with him starting the last five league games, his price TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals on Saturday evening.
It should be a full blooded battle in the middle of the park.
Opponent central midfielders have been carded in over half of the Red Devils 40 games in all competitions this term and both Christian Norgaard and Vitaly Janelt saw yellow in the reverse.
CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet
Man Utd are a backable price but Brentford are a rarely contained on their own patch and with Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa all back fit and available the hosts are more than capable of bloodying the nose of the hosts.
Thomas Frank has issues defensively with Ben Mee and Ethan Pinnock ruled out with injuries, Sergio Reguilon also sits this one out due to suspension.
Assuming Frank opts for a 3-5-2, Keane Lewis-Potter should start at left wing back and Kristoffer Ajer should be flanked by Nathan Collins and Zanka in central defence.
As for the visitors, Manchester United could be without nine players as Jonny Evans Casemiro and Harry Maguire are all doubts.
Amad Diallo is suspended after picking up a second yellow for taking his shirt off after a late, extra time winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup.
Scott McTominay should partner Kobbie Mainoo at the base of midfield and Victor Lindelof could start alongside Raphael Varane in defence.
Brentford: Flekken; Zanka, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Janelt, Onyeka, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Wissa, Toney
Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
Odds correct at 1430 GMT (28/03/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.