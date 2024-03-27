Brentford vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Brentford’s defeat against Burnley two weeks ago means they have only taken four points from the last 27 on offer. This slack form has seen the Bee’s slump to within five points of the drop zone and with only one win at the Gtech Community Stadium this season, things may get worse. Manchester United salvaged their season in the most dramatic fashion before the international break beating Liverpool 4-3 in the last minute of extra time. Six points off the Champions League spots and in the right side of the FA Cup semi-final draw, the Red Devils will return from the international break with renewed vigour and maybe harbouring hopes of a top four finish.

What are the best bets? Despite playing over 1,000 minutes less than Christian Norgaard, FRANK ONYEKA is the Bees joint most carded player this term (8). Completing 2.77 tackles per 90, the midfielder clearly loves to get stuck in but the issue is he is also committing almost two fouls a game.

Five of Onyeka’s cards have come in his most recent nine appearances and with him starting the last five league games, his price TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals on Saturday evening. CLICK HERE to back Frank Onyeka to be shown a card with Sky Bet It should be a full blooded battle in the middle of the park. Opponent central midfielders have been carded in over half of the Red Devils 40 games in all competitions this term and both Christian Norgaard and Vitaly Janelt saw yellow in the reverse.

BuildABet @ 24/1 Manchester United to win

Ivan Toney to score anytime

Frank Onyeka to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Man Utd are a backable price but Brentford are a rarely contained on their own patch and with Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa all back fit and available the hosts are more than capable of bloodying the nose of the hosts.

Team news Thomas Frank has issues defensively with Ben Mee and Ethan Pinnock ruled out with injuries, Sergio Reguilon also sits this one out due to suspension. Assuming Frank opts for a 3-5-2, Keane Lewis-Potter should start at left wing back and Kristoffer Ajer should be flanked by Nathan Collins and Zanka in central defence.

The moment Old Trafford ERUPTED 🔊#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/8az1SFWVOJ — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 17, 2024

As for the visitors, Manchester United could be without nine players as Jonny Evans Casemiro and Harry Maguire are all doubts. Amad Diallo is suspended after picking up a second yellow for taking his shirt off after a late, extra time winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup. Scott McTominay should partner Kobbie Mainoo at the base of midfield and Victor Lindelof could start alongside Raphael Varane in defence.

Predicted line-ups Brentford: Flekken; Zanka, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Janelt, Onyeka, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Wissa, Toney Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Match facts Brentford have lost seven of their last nine league meetings with Manchester United (W1 D1), though did win this exact fixture 4-0 last season.

Manchester United’s seven league visits to Brentford have produced a total of 30 goals (F13 A17), an average of 4.3 per game. Both of their top-flight defeats away against the Bees have been by a 4-0 scoreline (October 1936 and August 2022).

Manchester United have won just one of their last eight Premier League away games against London sides (D2 L5), losing four of their last five. They’ve lost three of their four such visits this season, last losing more in a single top-flight campaign in 1989-90 (4).

Only the bottom two sides Burnley and Sheffield United (20 each) have lost more Premier League games than Brentford (17) so far this season. Following a three game winning run in October/November, the Bees have won just three of their last 18 in the competition (D1 L14).

Manchester United have won more games by a 1-goal margin than any other side in the Premier League this season, with 12 of their 15 wins coming by a single goal.

In the period between the 16th and 30th minute, Manchester United have faced 92 shots in the Premier League this term, the most any side has faced in a 15-minute block (excluding injury time at the end of a half). This is also the time period where Brentford have scored the majority of their Premier League goals this term (9 – 22%).

Manchester United’s Premier League games have seen more shots than any other side this term (869 – F402 A467). Despite this, games involving the Red Devils have seen just 78 goals, with only Everton’s games producing fewer (68).

Brentford have lost three of their last four Premier League games in which Yoane Wissa has scored, drawing the other. The Bees had only lost one of their previous 17 league matches in which he found the net (W12 D4).

Scott McTominay has been involved in 12 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season, registering his highest figures for both goals (9) and assists (3) in a single campaign. He could be the first Scottish player to reach double figures for goals in a single campaign for the Red Devils since Brian McClair in 1991-92 (25).

Bruno Fernandes has created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this season (82). Since we have this data available (2003-04), only Ryan Giggs (2.9) has a better chances created per 90 average for Manchester United than the Portuguese (2.8, minimum 500 minutes).