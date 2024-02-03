Brentford vs Man City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 13/2 | Draw 4/1 | Away 4/11

Get live xG shot maps now in our football scores centre

Here we are yet again. The second half of a Premier League season, where Manchester City seem virtually impenetrable. They’re already on an unbeaten run of 10 wins in 11 games in all competitions, perfection only foiled by the impertinence of Crystal Palace in rescuing a December point at the Etihad from 2-0 down. Can Brentford – who claimed a stunning double over the champions last season – inflict another surprise on Pep Guardiola’s superstars? A run of nine defeats in their past 12 games in all competitions suggests not – but they do have Ivan Toney back…

What are the best bets? Okay, Manchester City’s recent run is impressive, no one is denying that. But delve a little deeper and you soon see they are still vulnerable defensively. Their only clean sheet in their past 11 Premier League games came at home to bottom side Sheffield United – they’ve conceded to Burnley, Luton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth in that run.

None of those sides boast a striker as deadly as IVAN TONEY who has scored in both of the two games he’s played since returning from an eight-month ban for gambling offences. It’s only due to the fact he’s facing the domestic, European and world champions that Toney is 13/5 to SCORE ANYTIME but City’s paucity of clean sheets this term makes that price hugely inviting. CLICK HERE to back Toney to score anytime with Sky Bet The Bees memorably did the double over Man City last season and while I can’t see them repeating that feat, they will not fear the champions like some sides do. Having come off the bench on his return from injury in midweek, there is every chance ERLING HAALAND starts this game for the visitors.

It’s usually impossible to find value on the Norwegian but I think Sky Bet have underestimated him by going 3/1 on Haaland to have 1+ HEADED SHOTS ON TARGET. CLICK HERE to back Haaland 1+ headed shots on target with Sky Bet The goal machine has averaged virtually one headed effort per game this season and City have absolutely been piling on the set-pieces recently, earning 65 corners alone in their past six games.

BuildABet @ 40/1 Ivan Toney to score anytime

Ivan Toney 2+ tackles

Jeremy Doku 1+ offsides CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Toney has never been one to shirk his defensive duties and he’s been keen to make up for lost time since returning. He completed three tackles against Tottenham in midweek and against a City side that hog the ball he’s likely to again be tracking back plenty here. Jeremy Doku’s speed is one of City’s big weapons when they spring forward but he’s been caught offside twice in his past three games.

Team news Brentford could give a first start to on-loan full-back Sergio Reguilon, who was ineligible to face parent club Tottenham in midweek. Bryan Mbeumo, Rico Henry, Kevin Schade and Aaron Hickey all remain out injured for the Bees while Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Saman Ghoddos and Kim Ji-soo are away on international duty. Pep Guardiola has confirmed Erling Haaland is fit to start after he came off the bench in City’s midweek 3-1 win over Burnley to end a near two-month absence with a foot injury. With Manuel Akanji also available again, Guardiola has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Predicted line-ups Brentford: Flekken; Pinnock, Mee, Collins; Norgaard, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Reguilon; Maupay, Toney. Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; De Bruyne, Foden, Doku; Haaland.