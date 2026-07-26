Sometimes, a deal just makes sense for everyone. This might be one of those times.

After missing out on Yan Diomande, Liverpool’s focus pivoted to Bradley Barcola. On paper, a move away from the French capital makes no sense for the 23-year-old. He’s playing for the back-to-back European champions. They want to retain his services, offering him a new improved deal. He’s appeared in over 100 matches for Luis Enrique’s side over the past two seasons and racked up over 30 goals across all competitions. While it isn’t a tag most players want, he’s seemingly viewed by the Parisiens as the perfect 12th man. It’s a squad game these days and he’s playing a lot of minutes for the best side in Europe, so why the eagerness to move?

Barcola made the move to PSG from Lyon during the same summer the Ligue 1 champions had a bit of a reset with both Lionel Messi and Neymar departing. Enrique was given Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele, Hugo Ekitike and Barcola to bolster his ranks. There was going to be a lot of rotation but Barcola’s versatility meant he had a prime opportunity to claim a starting role in the attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and one other. After Mbappe’s departure 12 months later, Barcola was bumped up the ranks initially. Enrique even trialled him as a centre-forward before Dembele made that position his own on his way to claiming the Ballon d’Or. The left-wing role was claimed by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, a summer signing, seemed to claim the right-wing role on the way to Champions League success. Mbappe, Ekitike and Muani all left while Ramos was viewed as a game-changer off of the bench. Despite all of this, Barcola couldn’t really gatecrash the starting XI. This summer, he was set to drop further down the pecking order with PSG looking at Diomande and Eli Junior Kroupi.

Bradley Barcola featured for France at the World Cup

No matter what he does, Barcola never seems to be able to take the next step and claim a starting berth. And with every passing summer, his role in the squad seems to take a hit. In what would be his fourth season with the club, his standing in the PSG team doesn’t appear to have shifted, despite the wholesale changes to the attack. It’s a sure sign that he’ll never be the man. He wants a starring role. He wants to be the main attraction. He can be that at Liverpool. That’s why a move for Barcola makes sense. But why does it make sense for Liverpool? The Reds are always in the market for opportunities. They seek to find value in what is a grossly inflated market. Barcola falls into that category right now. Diomande is going for over €100million and he has one season of senior football to his name. Morgan Rogers went for €130million. Kroupi Jnr is expected to go for €100million if he does depart Bournemouth this summer while the Cherries also want €130million for Rayan, a player with six months of Premier League football under his belt.

Morgan Rogers' move to Chelsea came with a nine-figure price tag

All are very good players. All are overpriced. Liverpool are looking to talk PSG down from their €140million ask for Barcola and they’ll probably succeed in that. He wants to leave and they don’t want to keep an unhappy player. He only has two years left on his deal and despite being one of the richest clubs in the world, some books do need to be balanced if they want to continue reinvesting in the squad. If you’re able to get Barcola, a player with experience despite being just 23, for below €120million, you’ve done well in this market. If you’re able to get a multifunctional attacker, capable of playing left, right and down the middle to a high level, for a little over €100million, you’ve probably landed one of the deals of the summer. It’s a real possibility for the Reds. They’ve made Barcola a priority and per Fabrizio Romano, he favours a switch to Anfield. He’s an undervalued asset and he fills a significant void in their squad.

🚨🔴 Liverpool have been leading the race for Bradley Barcola since April — and they are working on the deal.



Understand Barcola’s open to the move and gives priority to #LFC project if they can get a deal done with PSG.



Liverpool, waiting for PSG indications on price/details. pic.twitter.com/TXyYC3Neo6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2026

Liverpool lack serious pace in attack. They lack another goal threat with Alexander Isak currently their sole goal getter. They lack star power in the final third following the departure of Mohamed Salah. Barcola helps solve all of those problems. He’s a goal threat. He’s one of the quickest players in Europe, registering in the top five for top speed at the World Cup. How he fits into the Liverpool team isn’t yet known, with him being more impactful from the left but the Reds are in dire need of right sided options, but regardless of how he fits, a front four containing Barcola, Wirtz, Isak and other other looks immediately more threatening than a four containing Gakpo, Wirtz, Isak and one other. The Premier League side like to sign players who feel they have a point to prove. That hunger and desire is what helps scale their output. Barcola will want to prove to the world that he could’ve been the main man for PSG by being the main man for Liverpool. Having already played for the Ligue 1 giants, it removes the threat of him forcing a move there in a couple of years. He could call Anfield his home for the next decade if all things go to plan. Liverpool get a player they need. Barcola gets a club he needs. PSG get money they want to reinvest. It’s a win for everyone involved.