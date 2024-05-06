Bolton vs Barnsley betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Barnsley 5+ corners at 5/4 (bet365)
0.5pt Barnsley 10+ corners at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Trailing by two goals going into an away second leg and odds of 16/1 to reach the final - it's fair to say a comeback from Barnsley is not expected as they go to Bolton on Tuesday night.
The Tykes were well beaten in front of their own supporters on Friday night. Bolton should have been clear prior to Randell Williams finding the net straight from a corner in the final moments.
Some may point to Sheffield Wednesday's remarkable turnaround from 4-0 down to Peterborough last season - and of course Barnsley have a chance - but we should expect Bolton's presence at Wembley in a couple of weeks time.
Barnsley have absolutely nothing to lose at this stage but we shouldn't expect Bolton to just sit back and try to protect what they have.
There's a real chance this is another high scorer, and Bolton grabbing that first goal will kill any of the small hope that Martin Devaney's side may be bringing across with them.
They have to attack though, making BARNSLEY 5+ CORNERS the play.
The corner count hit 11 in the first leg with Barnsley taking six of them. This time around though, we are focusing purely on the game state of the tie overall.
Four of Barnsley's six corners came after Bolton had made it two, with the opponents also taking five as they looked to add to their tally.
The line is again set at 11 for the overall corner count in the game, which is still decent if you'd rather not attach it to one team, but the emphasis is on the visitors to find a way through.
It should lead to the ball being deflected behind on a few occasions, with the requirement for five corners low enough to attract some interest.
And in case it does become a real desperate chase - or there is a stage where Barnsley are pushing for an equaliser - I'll gamble on the 25/1 for BARNSLEY 10+ CORNERS.
This is an absolutely massive line of course but the game could well be set up for it. MK Dons took 18 when trying to overturn a two-goal deficit to Wycombe in 2022, Wednesday had 12 in that remarkable comeback last season, so recent history shows it has been possible.
It's expected to largely be more of the same from Friday night in terms of player availability for both sides.
Bolton are still without forwards Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Carlos Mendes Gomes through injury, and Ian Evatt is likely to go with the same XI which got the job done in the first leg.
Sam Cosgrove's goal from the bench may see him involved from the off this time around.
Defender Donovan Pines is still unavailable - he's been unable to feature since injury when these two met in the league in March.
Bolton XI: Baxter; Jones, Santos, Toal; Sheehan; Dacres-Cogley, Maghoma, Thomason, Williams; Charles, Collins.
Barnsley XI: Roberts; Williams, de Gevigney, Earl; Connell; O'Keeffe, Phillips, Kane, Cadden; McAtee, Cosgrove.
Odds correct at 1450 BST (06/05/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.