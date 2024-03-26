Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Moore

Blackburn vs Ipswich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
12:14 · THU March 28, 2024

Football betting tips: Championship

2.5pts Ipswich to win at 19/20 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 11/4 | Draw 11/4 | Away 10/11

We have a Sky Bet Championship title race on our hands.

It is hard to believe that before Leeds' victory over Leicester at the end of February, Ipswich were nine points off then leaders Leicester and 18/1 to finish first in the second tier.

Fast forward five games to the beginning of Easter weekend and the gap between first and third has shrunk to a single point, with the Tractor Boys into 10/1 to go up as champions.

Of the three gunning for the top two automatic spots, Leicester are first in action on Friday and would move top with a win. With Leeds not in action until the evening, three points would move Kieran McKenna’s side into the top two.

Ipswich head to Ewood Park to face a Blackburn side without a win in eight. Although that record does not make for pretty viewing, John Eustace will draw encouragement from the fact his side have drawn six of those games.

What are the best bets?

Ipswich have lost the fewest games in the division (5) and they dropped the majority of their points after losing George Hirst to injury and before they signed Kieffer Moore on loan.

The two strikers are a similar profile and a crucial focal point to how McKenna wants to play.

Ipswich
Ipswich

Since Moore made his full debut, Ipswich have taken 22 points from the 27 on offer, only losing once and scoring 27 in the process.

Assuming Moore has made it through Wales qualifier with Poland unscathed, he will lead the line on Saturday and at the prices available, it is hard to look past an IPSWICH WIN.

BuildABet @ 29/1

  • Ipswich to win
  • Ali Al-Hamadi to score anytime
  • Sam Gallagher 3+ fouls
  • Samy Morsy 3+ tackles

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Ali Al Hamadi

Ali Al-Hamadi is yet to start a game for the Tractor Boys but since his switch to East Anglia the attacker has netted four times in 108 minutes of action. Following his brace before the international break, he should get the nod from the off on Friday.

Sam Gallagher tops Blackburn’s charts for fouls committed with 1.6 per game. Samy Morsy also tops the tackling metric for the visitors, completing 2.80 a game.

Team news

Kyle McFadzean is back available following his suspension and could return alongside Dominic Hyam and Scott Wharton in a three man defence.

This would see Eustace revert back to a 3-4-3 with a front three of Sammie Szmodics, flanked by Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan.

As for the visitors, Moore should lead the line despite playing the entirety of Wales qualifier with Poland on Tuesday.

With Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns expected to miss this clash, Al Hamadi should make his full Town debut.

Predicted line-ups

Blackburn: Pears; Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton; Brittain, Buckley, Tronstad, Pickering; Gallagher, Szmodics, Dolan

Ipswich: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Burgess, Woolfenden, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Al Haamadi, Hutchinson, Broadhead; Moore

Match facts

  • Blackburn are unbeaten in their last 11 home league games against Ipswich Town (W8 D3) and have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three.
  • Ipswich Town are looking to complete a league double over Blackburn Rovers for the first time since the 1991-92 season.
  • Blackburn Rovers have lost their last three league games on Good Friday since a 2-1 away win at QPR in April 2019.
  • Ipswich Town have won nine of their last 13 league matches played on Good Friday (D2 L2), including each of their last two.
  • Blackburn Rovers have conceded 107 league goals on Good Friday in their league history – no side has ever conceded more (Notts County also 107).

Odds correct at 0940 GMT (28/03/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo