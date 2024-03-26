Blackburn vs Ipswich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2.5pts Ipswich to win at 19/20 (bet365)
We have a Sky Bet Championship title race on our hands.
It is hard to believe that before Leeds' victory over Leicester at the end of February, Ipswich were nine points off then leaders Leicester and 18/1 to finish first in the second tier.
Fast forward five games to the beginning of Easter weekend and the gap between first and third has shrunk to a single point, with the Tractor Boys into 10/1 to go up as champions.
Of the three gunning for the top two automatic spots, Leicester are first in action on Friday and would move top with a win. With Leeds not in action until the evening, three points would move Kieran McKenna’s side into the top two.
Ipswich head to Ewood Park to face a Blackburn side without a win in eight. Although that record does not make for pretty viewing, John Eustace will draw encouragement from the fact his side have drawn six of those games.
Ipswich have lost the fewest games in the division (5) and they dropped the majority of their points after losing George Hirst to injury and before they signed Kieffer Moore on loan.
The two strikers are a similar profile and a crucial focal point to how McKenna wants to play.
Since Moore made his full debut, Ipswich have taken 22 points from the 27 on offer, only losing once and scoring 27 in the process.
Assuming Moore has made it through Wales qualifier with Poland unscathed, he will lead the line on Saturday and at the prices available, it is hard to look past an IPSWICH WIN.
Ali Al-Hamadi is yet to start a game for the Tractor Boys but since his switch to East Anglia the attacker has netted four times in 108 minutes of action. Following his brace before the international break, he should get the nod from the off on Friday.
Sam Gallagher tops Blackburn’s charts for fouls committed with 1.6 per game. Samy Morsy also tops the tackling metric for the visitors, completing 2.80 a game.
Kyle McFadzean is back available following his suspension and could return alongside Dominic Hyam and Scott Wharton in a three man defence.
This would see Eustace revert back to a 3-4-3 with a front three of Sammie Szmodics, flanked by Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan.
As for the visitors, Moore should lead the line despite playing the entirety of Wales qualifier with Poland on Tuesday.
With Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns expected to miss this clash, Al Hamadi should make his full Town debut.
Blackburn: Pears; Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton; Brittain, Buckley, Tronstad, Pickering; Gallagher, Szmodics, Dolan
Ipswich: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Burgess, Woolfenden, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Al Haamadi, Hutchinson, Broadhead; Moore
Odds correct at 0940 GMT (28/03/24)
