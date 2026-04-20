Best bets: EFL Championship tips for 21 April 2026

0.5pt Oxford to win and under 2.5 goals at 9/2 (General)

Leicester vs Hull

Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports Football

Live odds, form and stats

Some prices just jump off the page and HULL TO WIN at 14/5 is about as crazy as it gets.

Crisis club Leicester are odds-on to beat their sixth-placed visitors, which only becomes more head-scratching the more context you add to it.

Foxes boss Gary Rowett said last week the would “need something special” to avoid relegation from the Championship.

They promptly lost at Portsmouth to slip eight points adrift of safety, stretch their winless run to six games and leave them needing to win on Tuesday night or they will be relegated to League One just 10 years after winning the Premier League title.

Hull are wobbling a little in pursuit of a play-off place but have lost only one of their past five games, the issuing being the four draws.

There's been plenty of encouragement with a strong performance on Saturday warranting victory over Birmingham only for a stunning late Tomoki Iwata equaliser.

The Tigers’ status as huge outsiders also means their both OLI MCBURNIE and JOE GELHARDT are big prices TO SCORE ANYTIME. At 14/5 and 3/1 respectively each are worth backing.

They've scored 29 times between them this season (McBurnie 15, Gelhardt 14) and account for 43% of Hull's league goals.

In a match where the Foxes may be forced to throw everyone forward late on, Hull's frontmen will hope to add to get plenty of space to add to their tallies.