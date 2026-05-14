Best bets: Bundesliga final day tips and predictions on Saturday May 16

Football betting tips: Bundesliga 2pts Heidenheim to beat Mainz at 10/11 (General) 1pt Over 2.5 goals in each of the nine games at 17.74/1 (bet365) 1pt BTTS in each of the nine games at 30.13/1 (Coral) All games kick-off at 14:30 BST Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

While Bayern Munich may have already been crowned champions once again, there remains plenty to play for on the final day of the Bundesliga. As seems to be the case in most European leagues, the race for Champions League football has gone down to the wire with Stuttgart occupying fourth, ahead of Hoffenheim on goal difference, with Bayer Leverkusen also a potential but an outsider as they trail by three points. Augsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg are battling it out for the Conference League spot but it is at the bottom end of the table where real entertainment can be found. All three teams sit on 26 points - two of those will go down automatically with the other in the relegation play-off against the third-best side from the second division.

Dieter Hecking's Wolfsburg could be relegated this weekend

To make things even more interesting, two of those teams in St. Pauli (18th) and Wolfsburg (16th) face each other. Heidenheim (sandwiched in between in 17th) host a Mainz side with nothing to play for. And it's certainly worth taking a HEIDENHEIM WIN at 10/11, an outfit which has lost just one of their previous seven. At the crucial stage, Frank Schmidt's side have pulled it together - he even declared at the start of March that they needed “two miracles” to stay in the division, such was their position in the table. But this run has dragged them into a real place of potential survival. They've won both of their last two in front of their own supporters, each by a two-goal margin, while securing a 3-1 victory at Köln in their previous outing.

Heidenheim boss Frank Schmidt

Schmidt - who has been in charge of the club for 20 years - has suggested this could be his last campaign at the helm. Recent form could be partly down to a desire to ensure that lengthy spell doesn't end on a negative. I was going to focus on a few players as anytime goalscorers based on contract status. The three I'd targeted were Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt, Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka and Union Berlin's Danilho Doekhi. The trio carry an open play or set-piece threat anyway, but I was hopeful for penalty duty if they were awarded one. However, the bookmakers may well have factored this in - the latter as short as 11/4 despite being a centre-back. So instead, I'm going to lean into the Bundesliga's usual chaotic nature on final day and side with BTTS IN ALL GAMES at around 30/1 and OVER 2.5 GOALS IN ALL GAMES at a shorter 17s.

The Bundesliga's final day has been particularly high-scoring

It's a high scoring league anyway but it's certainly the case on Matchday 34. There have been some remarkable final days in recent years for goals backers. All nine games returned at least three or more goals in 2023/24, with seven of those having both teams finding the net. Last season, it was 5/9 on BTTS and 7/9 on Over 2.5. But the BTTS element did come in back in 2021/22, with eight of those going over 2.5. Below is the returns for each of these categories over the past four seasons: Final day - 24/25 BTTS = 5/9

OVER 2.5 GOALS = 7/9 Final day - 23/24 BTTS = 7/9

OVER 2.5 GOALS = 9/9 Final day - 22/23 BTTS = 6/9

OVER 2.5 GOALS = 6/9 Final day - 21/22 BTTS = 9/9

OVER 2.5 GOALS = 8/9 While the league isn't as decided as it may have been in previous times, it remains a fun way to follow the final day with previous evidence of being potentially profitable too.