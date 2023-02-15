Benfica hold a comfortable lead over Club Brugge in the Champions League round of 16. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the second leg.

Football betting tips: Champions League 1pt Benfica to win with -1 goal handicap at 11/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

After a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Oostende on Friday, Scott Parker has reportedly admitted he is on the brink of being sacked by Club Brugge. When questioned on his future after that Belgian league game, Parker said: "I'm not sure about that, it's a question I can't answer." It's perhaps not a surprise that Parker hasn't managed much success at Club Brugge in his three months in charge, and Benfica gave them a bit of a footballing lesson in the first leg, so the short price about the Portuguese side despite holding a 2-0 lead makes sense.

Benfica held Club Brugge to just four shots equating to 0.45 expected goals (xG) in the opener, and fully deserved their late second goal when fashioning 3.05 xG themselves. That game fits in well with their domestic form, creating plenty of scoring opportunities recently. Roger Schmidt's men have conceded just one goal in winning their last seven Primeira Liga fixtures, too, besting their opponents by at least a two-goal margin in each of those matches. It's easy to see them continue in the same manner against a Club Brugge team in disarray, making BENFICA TO WIN WITH A -1 GOAL HANDICAP a bit of value at odds-against. CLICK HERE to back Benfica to win with -1 goal handicap with Sky Bet

This could well be Parker's final game in charge of the Belgian side, admittedly a nice spot to move on from a rather underwhelming hire for the hierarchy in Bruges. Backing Benfica to dispatch of them with ease once again is the play at the Estádio da Luz.