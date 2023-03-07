Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Scott Parker is under growing pressure
Scott Parker is under growing pressure

Benfica 5-1 Club Bruges: Scott Parker under mounting pressure after thrashing

By Sporting Life
23:13 · TUE March 07, 2023

The pressure is mounting on Scott Parker after Club Bruges were thrashed 5-1 by Benfica, 7-1 on aggregate, in their Champions League last-16 tie.

The former Fulham and Bournemouth boss has overseen just two wins from 12 matches since taking charge of the Belgian club, with speculation mounting that he could lose his job after only a few short months.

Bruges were totally outclassed on Tuesday, Rafa Silva and Goncalo Ramos scoring shortly before the break and the latter striking again early in the second half to turn the night into a rout.

Joao Mario converted a penalty to become the first Benfica player since Eusebio to score in five successive European Cup or Champions League games and David Neres' then added a fifth before Bjorn Meijer fired in a consolation.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS