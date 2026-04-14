Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid tips, predictions, best bets and Champions League preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 2pts Real Madrid double chance at 6/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at 6/5 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Mbappe to score 2+ goals at 13/2 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.25pt Mbappe to score a hat-trick at 33/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST TV: TNT Sports 2 Agg: 2-1 Live odds, form and stats

The first leg was brilliant, chaotic, riddled with mistakes and had a distinct lack of tactical cohesion: 40 shots, 17 on target, five ‘big chances’ and a combined expected goals (xG) of 5.12. More of the same in Munich please. Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the 41st minute, his 23rd goal of the season for Bayern. Harry Kane then doubled the advantage a minute into the second half before KYLIAN MBAPPE clawed one back with a little over 15 minutes to play after Trent Alexander-Arnold put it on a plate for the Frenchman.

In terms of the betting, Bayern are a touch short at 8/15 in the 1x2 and so too is their price of 1/10 to quality. Naturally, that means REAL MADRID are too big to win at 4/1. I think the shrewder way in is backing them WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE at 6/4. This is what the Spaniards do. They turn it on at this stage of the Champions League. Sure, Bayern’s record on their own patch this season is pretty imperious (W18 D1 L1) but siding with the competition's most successful side to avoid defeat in a game they are chasing appeals a lot at 6/4. The odds-against about Mbappe TO SCORE ANYTIME is also worth a nibble, as is the 13/2 available for him TO SCORE 2+ GOALS and the 33s for him TO SCORE A HAT-TRICK.

He has a goals per 90 average of 0.79 in this competition and he has scored three braces, one hat-trick and four goals once in 10 European appearances this term. The Frenchman loves this competition, he loves the big occasion and will fancy his sides chances of turning the tide in this tie. The Allianz Arena is a bit of a fortress but it is by no means impenetrable. Bayern have conceded in 12 of 20 games on their own patch this season and two or more goals in four of their last 13 fixtures there.