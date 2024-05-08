Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Roma 4+ corners at 6/5 (bet365)
From 'Neverkusen' to 'Neverlusen' - Xabi Alonso's remarkable Bayer Leverkusen side are closing in on an entire season unbeaten.
Augsburg and Bochum shouldn't be problematic in their final couple of Bundesliga games, neither should Kaiserslautern in the domestic cup, meaning Roma and whoever awaits them in the final in this competition pose the toughest challenge to that achievement.
The first leg victory in Rome was deserved based on the chances they created, although their opponents could have found the net to cut into the deficit.
Leverkusen are now 1/2 favourites to lift the trophy and you won't find many people disagreeing with them going the distance.
The hosts won't sit back but the emphasis is clearly on Roma to attack and force a positive result.
You can get even money and odds-against in most places on ROMA 4+ CORNERS which is particularly appealing when we factor in the game state.
It's a bet I often go to in these situations but it's one that makes sense. Team B is chasing something against Team A, the ball ends up deflected behind with safety the main aim.
I'm writing this on Wednesday, but both second legs on Tuesday night showed this was the case. Barnsley took six corners when facing Bolton and trailing by two after the first leg, PSG took a huge 12 as they were down by a goal to Dortmund.
Averages aren't really worth considering in this situation, we're focused purely on the state of the tie. Roma though did take eight corners when chasing the game against Udinese recently too.
It's positive signs for both managers with near full squads to choose from.
Roma's only injury doubt surrounds forward Paulo Dybala, with muscle fatigue a factor at this stage of the season.
Leverkusen are likely to go with the same XI which secured victory in the first leg.
Leverkusen XI: Kovář; Stanišić, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Hincapie; Writz, Adli, Grimaldo.
Roma XI: Svilar; Çelik, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy.
Odds correct at 0945 BST (08/05/24)
