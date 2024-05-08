Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Jonathan Tah and Romelu Lukaku

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
09:52 · WED May 08, 2024

Football betting tips: Champions League

2pts Roma 4+ corners at 6/5 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

BuildABet @ 26/1

  • Roma 5+ corners
  • Florian Wirtz 2+ shots on target
  • Robert Andrich 1+ shots on target

Click here to back with Sky Bet

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=9542&dcmp=SL_ED_MASTERS

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sports 2

Home 1/2 | Draw 7/2 | Away 5/1

Agg. score: Leverkusen 2-0 Roma

From 'Neverkusen' to 'Neverlusen' - Xabi Alonso's remarkable Bayer Leverkusen side are closing in on an entire season unbeaten.

Augsburg and Bochum shouldn't be problematic in their final couple of Bundesliga games, neither should Kaiserslautern in the domestic cup, meaning Roma and whoever awaits them in the final in this competition pose the toughest challenge to that achievement.

The first leg victory in Rome was deserved based on the chances they created, although their opponents could have found the net to cut into the deficit.

Leverkusen are now 1/2 favourites to lift the trophy and you won't find many people disagreeing with them going the distance.

What are the best bets?

The hosts won't sit back but the emphasis is clearly on Roma to attack and force a positive result.

You can get even money and odds-against in most places on ROMA 4+ CORNERS which is particularly appealing when we factor in the game state.

It's a bet I often go to in these situations but it's one that makes sense. Team B is chasing something against Team A, the ball ends up deflected behind with safety the main aim.

I'm writing this on Wednesday, but both second legs on Tuesday night showed this was the case. Barnsley took six corners when facing Bolton and trailing by two after the first leg, PSG took a huge 12 as they were down by a goal to Dortmund.

Averages aren't really worth considering in this situation, we're focused purely on the state of the tie. Roma though did take eight corners when chasing the game against Udinese recently too.

Team news

It's positive signs for both managers with near full squads to choose from.

Roma's only injury doubt surrounds forward Paulo Dybala, with muscle fatigue a factor at this stage of the season.

Leverkusen are likely to go with the same XI which secured victory in the first leg.

Predicted line-ups

Leverkusen XI: Kovář; Stanišić, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Hincapie; Writz, Adli, Grimaldo.

Roma XI: Svilar; Çelik, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy.

Match facts

  • Across the previous seven meetings between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma, both sides have shared two victories apiece (three draws). However, Leverkusen’s victory in the first leg was the first time a meeting between these two sides had been won by the away side (2-0).
  • Roma haven’t won on any of their last six away trips to face German sides in European competition (D2 L4), and have netted just six goals combined across those games. Their last such victory dates back to December 2000, a 3-0 win over Hamburger SV in the UEFA Cup (last 32, second leg).
  • Bayer Leverkusen are looking to qualify for their third final in major European competition, after previously doing so in the 1987-88 UEFA Cup and 2001-02 UEFA Champions League.
  • Roma could become just the third side to reach the final in consecutive UEFA Europa League tournaments, after Benfica (2012-13 and 2013-14) and Sevilla (2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16).
  • Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso could become the sixth different Spanish manager to reach a UEFA Europa League final, with five already being the most from any nation (Sánchez Flores, Benítez, Emery, Lopetegui and Mendilibar). Indeed, nine of the previous 14 finals in this competition have featured a Spanish coach in charge of one of the teams.
  • With nine wins from their 11 games in the UEFA Europa League this season (D2), Bayer Leverkusen’s win percentage (82%) is the highest of any side to play 10+ games in a single campaign since Atlético de Madrid in 2011-12 (87% - 13/15), who would go on to lift the trophy that year.
  • Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz has created the most chances from open play (28) in the UEFA Europa League this season. Indeed, this is the most by a player aged 21 or under in a single campaign in the competition since being rebranded in 2009-10.
  • Romelu Lukaku has netted seven goals in 12 games in the UEFA Europa League this season, the second-most of any player after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (10). However, Lukaku is currently on a run of three games without a goal in the competition, with this his longest run of starts within the same campaign without scoring since 2010-11 with Anderlecht (4).

Odds correct at 0945 BST (08/05/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo