Barcelona vs PSG betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The neutral will be hoping for a second leg as entertaining as the first. Barcelona hold a 3-2 advantage over PSG following a brilliant encounter in the French capital last week. But even with a one-goal advantage, Barca boss Xavi thinks the Les Parisiens are "probably still remain favourites to go through". The value is there in the 3/1 on Tuesday's visitors to progress to the semi-final. Suspensions will prevent Barcelona from working with a full strength side - that presents potential vulnerability in the midfield. Luis Enrique claims he has "confidence in my team" as they go in for a "final" at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. There's a chance the market reacts with the same belief.

What are the best bets? While a one-goal lead is by no means a secure result, PSG could easily be chasing the game at various points of this second leg. There is also the possibility that Barca extend that advantage early on - Dortmund and Newcastle both scored the first goals of the game when PSG were visiting in the group stage. You can get a generous-looking 8/5 on PSG OVER 5.5 CORNERS, with game state likely favouring this outcome. CLICK HERE to back PSG over 5.5 corners with Sky Bet That Newcastle game is a particularly good one to focus on considering how they were trailing throughout. They took eight corners that night - four coming in each half.

The first leg saw PSG take seven to Barcelona's five, but a quick look at some of last season's contests give us further confidence that away corners could be the case. Napoli took 16 corners when 1-0 down after first leg last season (although they were at home), they were 2-0 down on aggregate at half-time of the second leg. Benfica took six away at Inter when 2-0 down. PSG took six when trailing 1-0 to Bayern in the round of 16. And in case it does get to a stage where the French side really are chasing, I'm having a smaller stakes play on PSG OVER 8.5 CORNERS at 9/1. CLICK HERE to back PSG over 8.5 corners with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 22/1 PSG 6+ corners

Raphinha to commit 1+ fouls

Lamine Yamal to commit 1+ fouls

Ousmane Dembele 2+ shots on target Click here to back with Sky Bet RAPHINHA's two goals were crucial for Barcelona in the first leg, but he would also finish the contest with two fouls to his name. LAMINE YAMAL may not have seen one, but he's committed at least one foul in three of his last four away appearances in this competition. OUSMANE DEMBELE scored one of PSG's goals last time out. He's returned three or more shots in five of his eight games in Europe, meaning he could see a couple on target here.

Team news

Achraf Hakimi is back and available for PSG

Barcelona will have to do without captain Sergi Roberto after his yellow card in the first leg leads to a suspension here. Andreas Christensen, who would have been an option in defensive midfield, was also booked and is unavailable for selection. Achraf Hakimi is back after he sat out the first leg through suspension, which means Marquinhos is likely to return to centre-back with Hakimi in on the right side of defence.

Predicted line-ups Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha. PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes; Vitinha, Ruiz, Lee; Dembele, Mbappe, Asensio.